Journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh Manchester United injury update, as their fitness issues threaten to go from bad to worse this season.

Man Utd's injury woes

There is no question that the Red Devils have been disappointing in 2023/24 so far, with a top-four finish far from likely in the Premier League, but injuries have at times been a valid excuse for Erik ten Hag's side's shortcomings.

From back to front, United have had to make do without so many important players since last August, with Lisandro Martinez's absence a huge loss at the heart of the defence. Ten Hag has also had to make do with issues for the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, making his central defensive options depleted, while left-back pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have also been missing for long periods.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen has been an absentee, among others, while star striker Rasmus Hojlund only recently returned from a spell out of the team just after finding his best form. That's before even mentioning perennial absentees like Antony Martial, whose injury problems have been a major issue for a number of years now.

The international break has seen numerous United players head off to represent their respective countries, but now another fitness concern has emerged.

Writing on X on Monday, Romano said that Harry Maguire will undergo a scan on the injury that has seen him leave international duty with England, and while it is hoped the issue isn't serious, it is yet another new concern for Ten Hag.

"Harry Maguire has left England national team camp as he’s set for scan after sustaining potential injury vs Brazil. Man United defender, not expected to be out for long time with injury initially described as not serious — scan will clarify more."

This is just one more worry for United, who must feel cursed in the injury department this season, hardly ever managing to go through a period without someone else picking up a new problem.

While Maguire has taken plenty of flak down the years for his performances for the Red Devils, he has done well of late, including against Liverpool in their stunning 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals, winning five out of six aerial duels, according to Sofascore. Meanwhile, Ten Hag lauded his effort after United's 1-0 win away to Fullham in the Premier League earlier in the season.

"[Maguire] was playing a massive, massive game. A very good performance. He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good, so I’m very pleased with that performance from Harry."

Man Utd's 10 most expensive signings Total 1. Paul Pogba £89.3m 2. Antony £80.8m 3. Harry Maguire £74m 4. Jadon Sancho £72.3m 5. Romelu Lukaku £72m 6. Rasmus Hojlund £62.8m 7. Casemiro £60.1m 8. Bruno Fernandes £55.3m 9. Mason Mount £54.6m 10. Anthony Martial £51m

The hope is that Maguire's injury is nothing serious once the results of the scan are revealed, though, and if passed fit, it would be a surprise not to see him in the starting lineup for United's trip to Brentford on Saturday evening.