Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has received a boost as two players should be ready to return against Southampton after the international break, according to a new report.

It has been a poor start to the Premier League season for the Red Devils, as they have suffered two defeats in their opening three league games. That has resulted in pressure already mounting on ten Hag, who will know a victory is needed against the Saints.

Man United eyeing a new left-back and midfielder

United were one of the busiest sides in the league in terms of transfers during the summer, as they brought five new players to the club and allowed 13 to leave. This is a clear indication that the club’s new board was willing to back their manager, as they look to improve on last season.

Man United's summer departures Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Mejbri Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

The transfer window only closed on Friday evening, and Man United are already eyeing up two new additions in the form of a left-back and a midfielder. It has been claimed that the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Juventus defender Juan Cabal as they eye a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.

The full-back has only just joined the Italian side, but his early season performances have put him on the radar of United, with Juventus said to be looking for around €30 million, which is roughly £25 million.

As well as eyeing a deal for Cabal, Man United are also looking into a deal for Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old plays for River Plate and is said to have caught the attention of the Premier League side, who have moved ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race. The midfielder is said to be valued at around £35 million, which has put the two Spanish giants off making a move.

While United may have their eye on a couple of transfers for the new year, ten Hag will have all focus on the club’s next game against Southampton, and the Dutchman has just received a big injury boost.

Man United receive double injury boost ahead of Southampton

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are hopeful that they can welcome back striker Rasmus Hojlund and defender Luke Shaw to their squad for the Southampton game.

Hojlund, who was once described as being a “monster” by Reading FC manager Ruben Selles, has missed the start of the season for United after suffering an hamstring injury in the pre-season game against Arsenal. The Red Devils are said to be hopeful of having the forward back in the squad for a week on Saturday, as the striker looks to improve on his tally from last season.

Meanwhile, as well as hopefully seeing Hojlund back playing, ten Hag may also be able to welcome Shaw back to the fold, as he’s been out injured with a calf injury suffered in pre-season.

United did state in their statement when Shaw was injured that they would hope to have him fit after the international break, and that is expected be the case. The defender has been at Old Trafford for some years now, and the £150,000-p/w England international will want to be available for the rest of the campaign with the club seemingly shopping around for more reliable options.