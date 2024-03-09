Manchester United have suffered a fresh fitness blow ahead of the weekend Premier League visit of Everton, with another "new addition to the injury list".

Man Utd v Everton could easy pressure on Ten Hag

The Red Devils face a must-win match on Saturday lunchtime, as a relegation-threatened Everton side head to Old Trafford to kick off the weekend action. Erik ten Hag knows that his side can afford very few slip-ups in the league between now and the end of the season, considering fourth-place Aston Villa are now 11 points ahead of them, not to mention Spurs being six clear with a game in hand in fifth position.

Pressure is clearly growing on the manager, with various links emerging regarding potential replacements for him this summer, including Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old remains one of Europe's most talented young managers, and he is expected to leave his current role after Euro 2024.

In fairness to Ten Hag, injuries have been an issue for United throughout this season, with the Dutchman having to make do with key men for large chunks of the campaign. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are absent currently, both of whom are influential defenders, and Rasmus Hojlund has also joined them on the sidelines.

Man Utd's current injured players Expected return date Luke Shaw (thigh) 11/05/2024 Lisandro Martinez (knee) 06/04/2024 Anthony Martial (groin/hip/pelvic) 30/03/2024 Rasmus Hojlund (other) 17/03/2024 Harry Maguire (other) 17/03/2024 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (other) 17/03/2024 Tyrell Malacia (knee) 16/03/2024

Now, another player has suffered a fitness setback, acting as a blow ahead of the weekend meeting with Everton.

Man Utd suffer fresh injury blow

Taking to X on Friday, FFScout confirmed that Omari Forson will miss Manchester United's clash with the Blues through injury, joining fellow front man Hojlund on the sidelines:

"Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans have successfully recovered from their GW27 knocks. Omari Forson is the only new addition to the injury list. Hojlund, Maguire and Wann-Bissaka could return next weekend for the FA Cup clash against Liverpool."

Admittedly, Forson doesn't represent a key player at the moment, given his age and lack of experience, but not having him as an option this weekend still acts as a clear negative. The 19-year-old has made three appearances in the Premier League so far this season, completing 88.5% of his passes in that time, and he has also enjoyed two FA Cup outings. Meanwhile, United academy director Nick Cox has lavished him with praise recently.

"On the pitch he was part of our successful FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2022. Interestingly, Omari didn’t feature heavily in the cup run but showed exceptional resilience, and that’s a reminder that the journey isn’t always smooth and straightforward."

The hope is that United still have enough to overcome an Everton side languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table - a six-point deduction hasn't helped them, in that respect - and failure to win would put even more doubt over the future of Ten Hag.