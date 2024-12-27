Manchester United are now interested in signing a "commanding" defender who could soon be available on a free transfer, according to a report.

New defender wanted at Man Utd

Many criticisms have been levelled at the current Man United squad, in light of their failure to reach the lofty heights expected of them, and perhaps the most common complaint is the lack of leadership in the squad.

Speaking prior to Erik ten Hag's sacking earlier this season, former United marksman Dwight Yorke was particularly critical of the lack of fight within the Red Devils' current crop of players, saying:

“I don’t think there's a character like that at United right now. I don’t think anyone is brave enough to call people out. I think everyone is too pally and friendly, treating it as just another game. I don’t think there’s any aggression in that dressing room.

“I think Harry Maguire would have had something like that in the past, but he’s had the captaincy taken away and isn’t a guaranteed starter. To have that leadership quality means that you have to play, you have to roll your sleeves up.

Although Maguire is back in the fold at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim may still have to introduce some new players with leadership qualities in the upcoming transfer window, and it appears as though he has a target in mind.

According to reports from Spain, Man Utd are now interested in signing Barcelona's Inigo Martinez, who is praised for his leadership ability, solidity in defence and ability to bring the ball into play.

Such is the Red Devils' interest, they are willing to offer a lucrative contract to secure Martinez's arrival in the summer, but the next few months are set to define his future.

Barca are keen to keep hold of the centre-back, viewing him as an indispensable member of the team, so he could well be tempted to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, despite a lack of progress up to this point.

Martinez could be what Man Utd need

In many ways, the Spaniard could be exactly what United need, given his aforementioned leadership qualities, having also been praised by journalist Josh Bunting, who said in 2021:

The former Athletic Club man has been a mainstay in Barcelona's starting XI this season, proving himself to be a quality ball-playing centre-back with his impressive passing statistics.

The only concern about signing Martinez is his age, turning 34 next May, and United have experienced first hand the problems that come with signing older players, with Casemiro struggling since second season at Old Trafford.

That said, the lack of a transfer fee, coupled with leadership abilities, makes the £150k-per-week defender an attractive option for Man United.