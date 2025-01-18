Manchester United have made an impressive start to 2025. The Red Devils have not lost yet, drawing away to Liverpool in the Premier League and Arsenal in the FA Cup, which they proceeded to win on penalties. Most recently, Ruben Amorim’s side got a 3-1 home win against Southampton, who are bottom of the Premier League.

The star of the show has been Amad. The Ivorian scored the equaliser at Anfield, scored his penalty against the Gunners and, most recently, bagged a 12-minute hattrick against the Saints from the 82nd to 94th minute to earn his side all three points.

However, United clearly feel Amad cannot bear the responsibility all on their own, given they are reportedly targeting an attacking addition.

Man United target new attacker

The player in question here is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The Englishman, who has yet to be capped by his country, has been superb for the German side this season and is now a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, reporting for Sky Sports, the Red Devils are believed to be ‘seriously interested’ in making a move to sign the 20-year-old, with a move in the summer potentially on the cards.

However, they are not the only side interested in signing him. United are set to go head-to-head with German giants Bayern Munich, and Gittens ‘remains a top transfer target’ for the Bundesliga side.

Plettenberg adds that the former Manchester City youngster is likely to become available if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Why Gittens would be a good signing

It has been a very impressive season so far for former Manchester City academy player Gittens. The 20-year-old has become a key player for Dortmund this term, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 26 games for the club.

That includes an impressive four goals and one assist in six Champions League appearances. The winger scored away to Real Madrid in a 5-2 defeat, but actually made it 2-0 to Dortmund at the time, bursting to the back post and getting on the end of Donyell Malen’s cross.

It is clear to see why football talent scout Jacek Kulig described Gittens as a “pure difference-maker”. Like Amad does for United, the Dortmund star is someone who can pop up with a big goal or assist to change a game for his side. A goal at the Bernabeu is a perfect example of that.

In fact, he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Marcus Rashford. It seems like his time at United might be over, with Plettenberg reporting on Thursday that Dortmund, and AC Milan, are showing interest in the winger.

If United view Gittens as their replacement for Rashford, the Dortmund number 43 will have to perform superbly if he wants to match the numbers of the Wythenshawe-born star. The United number 10 has 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 games for the club.

To get an idea of how good of a replacement Gittens might be for Rashford, statistical comparisons can be drawn. These particular stats on the pair’s FBref numbers from 2021/22, the Dortmund winger’s first season, up to the 2024/25 campaign.

You can clearly see how good of a ball carrier Gittens is. Per 90 minutes, he averages 5.41 progressive carries, compared to 3.06 for Rashford. He also averages slightly more key passes per game, with 1.10, as opposed to 0.94 for the United star. However, Rashford does come out on top in goals per 90 minutes, with 0.39 compared to Gittens’ 0.34.

Gittens & Rashford stats between 2021/22 & 2024/25 compared Stat (per 90) Gittens Rashford Progressive carries 5.41 3.06 Key passes 1.10 0.94 Goals 0.34 0.39 Shot-creating actions 3.43 2.95 Ball recoveries 3.12 3.04 Stats from FBref

It certainly seems like Gittens would be an excellent Rashford replacement if the United academy graduate were to leave Old Trafford, given the quality he can provide as a ball carrier, a creator, and a goalscorer on the left flank.

He is statistically able to hold his own against the United ace, and for the right price, could be a fantastic signing as the long-term replacement for Rashford.