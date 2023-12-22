Manchester United are interested in signing a central talisman to replace Casemiro in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Casemiro receives offer to leave

According to The Daily Mail, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have all been made available for transfer next month, with the club’s football director John Murtough having travelled to Saudi Arabia to tout potential suitors.

The Red Devils’ defensive midfielder is believed to have recently received an offer from a mystery club in that particular country, so should he indeed seal a departure in the coming weeks, Erik ten Hag will have to go on a hunt to find a suitable replacement.

Everton’s Amadou Onana appears to have been highlighted as a possible candidate, with the 22-year-old having emerged as Sean Dyche’s second best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Everton statistics).

The Belgium international is a long-term target of the hierarchy having reportedly held talks to join over the summer, and while a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, chiefs are considering taking a second bite of the cherry to bring him to Old Trafford.

Man United keen on Onana

Taking to X, Sebastien Denis revealed that Man United want to sign Onana, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit with Barcelona also in the race to secure his services in January.

“Exclusive: Amadou Onana impresses in the Premier League and could leave the Toffees next summer or even this winter. Everton is asking for between 55 and 60 million € [£47-51m]. Barca has already met the midfielder's entourage. Manchester United still very interested in the former Lille player.”

Onana is a "one-man army" in the centre

Standing at 6 foot 3, Onana brings a completely different dimension to the centre of the park with his height, where he's not only strong at winning his individual battles in the air, but he also loves to get stuck into challenges to try and win back possession for his team in the Premier League.

Onana's Statistics Per Game This Season (WhoScored) Aerial Wins - 2.8 Tackles - 2.5 Clearances - 1.1 Pass Success Rate - 85.4%

The Dakar native is additionally capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having scored three goals and provided the same number of assists since joining Everton last summer, with his desire to get involved both defensively and offensively making him a well-rounded player (Transfermarkt - Onana statistics).

Ten Hag’s target is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions following his arrival on the professional scene, including three roles in the midfield, as a centre-back and even at centre-forward, so he would be able to provide fantastic cover in other areas of the pitch.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Onana is a “one-man army” because of all of the things that he can do at once, so should the board be able to get this deal over the line in the coming weeks, it would be a massive coup for Ten Hag.