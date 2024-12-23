Manchester United are now interested in signing a 24-year-old rival who has managed to impress club scouts, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Rashford's time at Man Utd coming to an end

There is a good chance that Marcus Rashford is not a Man United player for much longer, having been left out of three match-day squads by Ruben Amorim, with the club making the decision to sanction a loan move in the January transfer window.

Of course, it is always a shame when a homegrown player has to move on, but it could be the best move for all parties, given that he has failed to reach his previous heights this season, scoring just four Premier League goals.

Speaking ahead of the game against AFC Bournemouth, Neville described Rashford's departure as "inevitable":

Barcelona are among the interested parties, having reportedly submitted a £35m bid already, and he is believed to be keen on the move, which would initially be a loan before becoming a permanent transfer in the summer.

Manchester United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) December 26th Newcastle United (h) December 30th Liverpool (a) January 5th Southampton (h) January 16th Brighton (h) January 19th

Rashford could well be out the door this January, alongside Altay Bayindir, who will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is received, meaning Amorim may be tasked with finding a replacement goalkeeper.

Man Utd interested in Leeds' Illan Meslier

According to the reliable Nixon, that replacement could well be Illan Meslier from rivals Leeds United, as the Red Devils have now revived their interest in the goalkeeper.

Amorim is keen to get another goalkeeper through the door to push Andre Onana for a starting spot, and goalkeeper scout Tony Coton is a fan of Meslier, viewing him as one for the future.

Bayindir's poor performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-3 EFL Cup defeat underlined the need to sign a new goalkeeper, meaning he could be replaced by the Leeds shot-stopper.

Although the Frenchman has been the first-choice keeper for United's rivals this season, starting every game, there are some serious doubts over his ability.

The 24-year-old made a bizarre mistake to cost Leeds two points against Sunderland earlier this season, and he has become known for making some serious howlers:

Earlier in his Leeds career, the 6 foot 5 colossus was even branded as a "liability" by the media, so it is a little strange that he is being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

That said, Meslier is clearly doing something right if he is starting every game for a promotion-chasing Championship side, and he could be a better back-up option than Bayindir.

The Turk was one of the worst players on the pitch in the trip to Spurs, as per SofaScore, so it is probably a wise decision to let him leave, although it will be interesting to see whether there are many suitors, given that his performances have been so poor.