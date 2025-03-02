Manchester United are believed to be interested in hiring a "phenomenal" manager to replace Ruben Amorim in the near future, according to an intriguing new update.

Amorim under pressure at Man Utd

There was plenty of positivity in the air when Amorim was confirmed as Erik ten Hag's replacement earlier in the season, not least because of the superb job he did at Sporting CP.

It's fair to say that things haven't panned out too well so far, however, with the 40-year-old always speaking well and carrying himself with class, but ultimately getting nowhere near enough positive results. In fact, he has only averaged 1.57 points per game in charge, which is a big drop-off from 2.29 per match achieved while at Sporting.

United have arguably become a worse team under Amorim, currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, and while he is admirably sticking by his principles and not changing his approach, things have to improve on the pitch sooner rather than later.

If that doesn't happen, Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be forced into making a decision that he likely would never have expected to make so soon, especially if the squad stop playing for the Portuguese. Now, a big update has emerged regarding the managerial situation at Old Trafford.

Man Utd eyeing "phenomenal" manager

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United and INEOS are eyeing Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as a potential Amorim replacement at Old Trafford.

It is claimed that those high up at the club "could take drastic measures and accelerate the search for a replacement" if things don't improve, with the 53-year-old emerging as a target.