Highlights

Manchester United playing Jadon Sancho behind the striker in a central role isn't journalist Dean Jones' 'favourite' role to see the England international play in.

Where does Erik Ten Hag see Jadon Sancho playing?

Erik Ten Hag has utilised Sancho in a false nine role in pre-season and the £350k-a-week ace recently impressed in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the United States, scoring in the process, as per Sky Sports.

METRO cite that the Dutchman spoke in the aftermath of the game regarding where he sees Sancho as best fit to contribute for Manchester United, stating: "‘He’s doing well, also in that role. I think Jadon is the best in central positions where he can have involvement. Also when he plays in wide areas, but you know when you’re playing with me wide areas in the right setting you also have the freedom – in the right setting, so get me right! – to be inside, in No.10 positions, in central positions".

Sancho has flattered to deceive at times since joining the Red Devils for a fee of £73 million back in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund, registering 12 goals and six assists in 79 appearances for the Premier League giants in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Now at a crossroads in his career, Sancho looks to have won the trust of Ten Hag despite being subject to a failed loan bid from former club Borussia Dortmund earlier this window, according to The Daily Star.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Ten Hag is 'trialling him as a false nine with a view to possibly playing him there when the season starts' and views his ability to enter deeper positions and carry possession as a promising attacking outlet.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones doesn't think Sancho is best suited to playing centrally as his attributes are more effective on the flank.

Jones told FFC: "I don’t think there are many people out there that expected Sancho to be occupying a false nine role at this stage of his career. I don’t personally think it's the spot I wanted for him as my favourite version of Sancho is the one getting at people, facing up to them and taking them on, using his trickery along the way. But he hasn’t shown that for a long time, so now Ten Hag is trying something else."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will hope to continue their impressive summer recruitment following the high-profile additions of Mason Mount and Andre Onana and Jonny Evans, who has joined on a short-term basis at Old Trafford, as per Transfermarkt.

CaughtOffside claim that a double raid of Serie A is the next priority for the Red Devils, who have reportedly lined up formal bids for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Though, it now appears as if only Amrabat remains a target as Hojlund is now at here we go status from Romano.

In the next few weeks, Manchester United look set to move a step closer to completing their transfer business ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway.