Manchester United are "really interested" in signing a "fantastic" defender and enquiries have already been made, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Lots of work for Ruben Amorim to do

The 2-1 victory over Manchester City could have been a real turning point for United, but they have continued their dismal form since their victory at the Etihad Stadium, having lost their last three Premier League matches. Before taking the job, Ruben Amorim would've been well aware of the size of the task at hand, but what he's seen from his players so far will nonetheless be of great concern.

Amorim is tasked with rebuilding the club, and with the transfer window beginning tomorrow he will get his first opportunity to make his own mark on the squad he inherited. The Portuguese tactician is tasked with bringing in players comfortable operating in his preferred three-at-the-back system, which he is unwilling to compromise on.

In such a formation, it is vital to have wing-backs capable of contributing not only defensively but also going forward, and Amorim may have now identified a left-wing back who fits the bill. Romano has dropped an update about the Red Devils' potential transfer business in January and beyond on his YouTube channel, revealing that Milos Kerkez is set to be targeted.

The transfer expert said: "One of the players they appreciate, I told you several times, for the left-wing back position, is Milos Kerkez. I keep saying that both Man United and Liverpool have been monitoring the player, but at the moment my information is that Liverpool always prefer to go for a different profile, different kind of player.

"At the moment, Man United have been more constant in terms of enquiring, trying to understand the situation of the player, so I see Man United as a club really interested in Milos Kerkez."

Romano also went on to say that Kerkez has recently switched agents, which is normally a clear sign that a player is looking to move to a new club in the near future.

Kerkez impressing for Bournemouth

The Hungarian has looked impressive in an AFC Bournemouth shirt from the very start, drawing praise from the media for his performance on his debut in August last year.

Last season, the 21-year-old averaged 9.85 defensive actions per 90, the highest amount of any U23 left-back in the Premier League, displaying that he is very competent defensively.

Not only that, but he has been described as "really comfy going forward" by former Middlesbrough man Robbie Mustoe, indicating that he could be the perfect option for Amorim at left-wing back.

With Luke Shaw's injury struggles, it is obvious that Amorim needs to bring in a new left-back either in January or the summer, and Kerkez could be an excellent addition to the squad.