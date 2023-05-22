Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag would consider letting go of Jadon Sancho this summer if a suitable offer was to arise for his services, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest news involving Jadon Sancho?

As per Lord Ping via METRO, former Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke has tipped Sancho alongside Anthony Martial to seek a new challenge following a frustrating time of things at Old Trafford.

Yorke made his feelings clear, stating: "When you go on loan and come back, you don’t come back the same, not at that age. Sancho has found it very difficult to live up to the standards he was set, the British media built him up to be a way better player than he is. Sancho is lacking pace and belief in his ability, he needs to be a bit more direct. There was a big investment and Manchester United needed big performances from both of those players, but if you can’t perform then you need to try your luck somewhere else."

BILD via The Daily Express report that Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has been in contact with the winger and his agency over a potential return to Signal Iduna Park.

Last month, The Guardian claimed that Sancho was on a list of 15 Manchester United players that could be part of a summer clearout, with boss Ten Hag looking to shape his squad ahead of 2023/24.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor has speculated that the Dutchman may be open to letting Sancho depart in the off-season.

Taylor said: "I know they have Rashford who can play out wide, Garnacho and Antony as well. You do question whether anyone would make an offer for Sancho. Personally, I think it would be one that would maybe be considered if it were to arrive because Sancho just hasn't lived up to expectations and it's clear ten Hag is struggling to get the best from him.

"I still think he's a great player and he needs a little bit more time to have a full pre-season under his belt but at the moment he's not showing signs of what we know he's capable of. If you look at the England setup, he seems to be so far away from that now when you know he was a mainstay for about an 18-month period."

How has Jadon Sancho faired this season?

Despite his disappointing performances on the field, he took it upon himself to dish out some words to teammate Bruno Fernandes as he told him to "stop moaning" as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Sancho, who has previously been hailed as a "baller", has endured an inconsistent campaign in 2022/23 and has registered six goals and two assists from 38 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that the £350k-a-week earner has made an average of 1.5 key passes per match in the Premier League this term, showing that he can enact game-changing moments when given the platform to do so at Old Trafford.

FBRef notes that the former Borussia Dortmund star has taken on a role as a chance provider this campaign, as he has successfully carried out 103 shot-creating actions.

Undoubtedly, Sancho has the talent to become a key player at Manchester United, though he will want to try and up his numbers in 2023/24 to paint a more accurate picture of his true abilities.