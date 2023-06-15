Manchester United may set their sights on trying to bring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo to Old Trafford in the transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jean-Clair Todibo?

Last month, acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave an insight into Todibo's situation heading into the summer, stating on Twitter: "Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean-Clair Todibo. French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m."

L'Equipe via Get French Football News also echo a similar story, claiming that Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United want to sign the 23-year-old defender, who is also being tracked by clubs around Europe, including Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus.

The £21k-a-week ace is said to be open to a new challenge next season and is mulling over his options before deciding his next career move.

Nice-Matin have revealed that Paris Saint-Germain also hold an attraction towards the former Barcelona defender, who has considerable levels of interest in his services in the off-season.

Manchester United have also been linked with other defenders recently, namely Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and Monaco star Axel Disasi, with Erik Ten Hag believed to be keen to strengthen his backline.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Jones has signified that Todibo could 'come into the equation' at Old Trafford this summer.

Jones told FFC when asked about Manchester United's interest in Todibo, Kim and Disasi: "Both players that have been scouted throughout the season [Kim Min-jae and Axel Disasi], I think Todibo as well in Ligue 1 has been looked at, so there's another name that potentially could come into the equation."

Would Jean-Clair Todibo be a good signing for Manchester United?

Todibo has enjoyed a solid campaign over in France at Ligue 1 outfit Nice and looks primed to test himself this summer by securing himself a move to an elite-level side.

In 2022/23, the Cayenne-born made 46 appearances in all competitions for Nice in a season where he was almost ever-present for his current employers, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also shows that Todibo has excellent awareness of dangerous attacking situations and managed to complete an average of 3.1 clearances per match in the French top-flight this term.

The 23-year-old, who received massive praise from German legend Lothar Matthaus, who stated: "Todibo is the best centre back I’ve seen in a long time.”, was also solid in the tackle across the campaign and obtained an impressive challenge success ratio of 72.3%, according to FBRef.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag will be keen to boost his side's defensive abilities looking ahead to 2023/24 and Todibo is an addition that would excite the Old Trafford faithful due to his consistency and room to blossom further in the next few years.