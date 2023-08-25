Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified a new priority signing as the transfer window reaches its final stages, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Manchester United's progress regarding their pursuit of Kustosija forward Dino Klapija, stating: "Understand Manchester United and RB Leipzig are both negotiating to sign top talent Dino Klapija — also an option to close the deal now for January. Decision on player side expected soon as 2007 born striker will leave Croatian side Kustosija soon."

Football Insider also report that United have made an enquiry concerning the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo as Ten Hag aims to strengthen his backline before the window closes, especially in light of yet another defensive injury to Luke Shaw.

Contact has already taken place between both parties and Semedo is said to fit the bill in connection to the type of full-back Manchester United are looking to bring to Old Trafford this summer due to his offensive prowess and ability to overlap with regularity, although he of course prefers to play on the right.

Manchester United have also been hot on the tail of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in recent times and he was left out of Fiorentina's Europa Conference league play-off match against Rapid Vienna, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United icon Gary Neville has endorsed a move for Amrabat, stating: "They want to buy Sofyan Amrabat for a reason. He wants everybody in the team to be able to accept the football and receive it. Sofyan Amrabat coming in, he is a passer of the ball and can sit in there alongside Casemiro."

Amrabat is also capable of covering in central defence; however, he would finally be able to afford Manchester United some much-needed security in front of the back four.

Who else are Manchester United signing?

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Manchester United see Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as the 'leading target' to strengthen their defense; however, player sales will be needed to facilitate the process of any prospective deal.

£21k-a-week ace Todibo would cost in the region of £35 million to bring to Old Trafford this summer and it is believed that personal terms would not be a problem in negotiations to acquire his services.

Coveted defender Todibo has featured 104 times for Ligue 1 outfit Nice in all competitions, registering two goals during his time on the field, as per Transfermarkt.

L'Equipe via Get Football News France indicate that Todibo is actually closing in on a move to Manchester United already and his arrival in the North West is thought to be 'in sight' - despite the Red Devils also showing interest in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Labelled "solid as a rock" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, Todibo could definitely add some solidity to Ten Hag's backline as Manchester United aim to challenge for honours on both domestic and European fronts.