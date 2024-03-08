Simply put, Manchester United have massively underperformed for a club of their stature over the last decade.

That’s been particularly apparent on the field, with the last Premier League title coming at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, but it’s also the case behind the scenes.

Failed transfers for astronomical fees and handing individuals huge contracts have been a common theme, and their lack of success has been reflected on the field.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at an individual whose wage has dramatically dropped since leaving the club in 2022.

Jesse Lingard’s salary at Man United

As a boyhood Man United fan, making over 200 appearances for the club must have been an absolute dream for Jesse Lingard, who developed through the academy into a Premier League regular.

The attacking midfielder made his debut under Louis Van Gaal at the start of the 2014/15 season against Swansea City, but it would be the following season that Lingard began to shine, after a relatively “disappointing” start, as per football creator Liam Canning.

The England international famously scored the winning goal to hand the Red Devils the FA Cup in 2016 with an absolutely wonderful strike, and from that point on, he featured heavily.

Lingard played his best football under Jose Mourinho in the 2017/18 season, where he netted eight goals and provided six assists in 33 Premier League matches.

With his involvement in the team growing, Lingard signed a new contract in 2017 prior to his most productive campaign, which saw him earn £100k per week up until 2022.

After his contract expired, a free transfer to Nottingham Forest took place, where he reportedly earned £115k per week, but fast-forward to today, and his earnings have been slashed.

Jesse Lingard’s current wage in 2024

Lingard’s spell at the City Ground will not be remembered fondly by the player or the fans, with the number 11 only making 20 appearances before being let go and becoming a free agent last summer.

The former Man United prospect spent months in search of a new club and adventure, but it was only last month that he finally joined a team, switching England for FC Seoul in South Korea.

The start to life in Asia hasn’t been brilliant for the versatile ace, however, featuring just once so far and picking up a yellow card for a challenge on his debut.

Nonetheless, in order for the 31-year-old to return to action, he’s been forced to take a significant pay cut, which now sees him earn £17.5k per week, according to reports from South Korea via The Mirror.

MUFC's Lowest Earners vs Lingard Player Wage P/W Amad Diallo £28.8k Lingard £17.5k Kobbie Mainoo £10k Willy Kambwala £7.5k Shola Shoretire £5k Via Capology

As you can see, this would make Lingard the third-lowest earner compared to the United squad, and just for perspective, he is earning over ten times less per week than Harry Maguire, for example, who’s on a £190k per-week contract, and has started 13 Premier League matches this term.

This speaks to how far his stock has fallen in recent years as his former United and England teammate is now earning more than ten times more than him per week.

Overall, Lingard’s career has not lived up to the promise it once portrayed, with United most definitely making the correct decision to part ways with the attacker in 2022, as his career has continued to decline since moving on from Old Trafford.