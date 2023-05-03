Manchester United being taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe but still having the Glazers on board in some capacity wouldn't be something the Old Trafford faithful would be in favour of, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving the ownership situation of Manchester United?

As per The Times, Ratcliffe is said to be proposing a takeover deal that could allow Avram and Joel Glazer to remain in control of 20% of Manchester United.

The report states that Ratcliffe and his firm Ineos plan to buy a 'controlling stake' of over 50% of the Premier League giants, with 20% still being in the hands of the Glazers and the other 30% distributed between several investment groups.

Furthermore, The Telegraph have issued an update regarding the ownership situation, stating that 70-year-old Ratcliffe has demanded control of recruitment at Old Trafford immediately rather than waiting until the sale process has concluded, which is unlikely to be accepted by the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe is not the only person in the running to invest in Manchester United, with American private equity firm Carlyle and a Qatari consortium fronted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad also in the frame.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Manchester United supporters won't be content unless a 'full sale' of the club is completed.

When asked about whether Manchester United fans would want the Glazers to still have some influence, Jones told FFC: "It's something they won't welcome at all; their message is absolutely clear that they want a full sale and I think that it would be such a strange decision to get through this entire process, come out the other side and still have a fan base that is rattled and unsatisfied. That is a big PR fee I think, if they come out of this and they still haven't got the fans on board."

What next for Manchester United?

From an on-the-field point of view, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag and his players can only focus on what lies ahead for them as the season reaches its business end.

The Red Devils sit fourth in the Premier League table on 63 points with six matches left to play, seven clear of Liverpool in fifth position having played a game less than their bitter rivals.

Manchester United also have the excitement of being involved in the FA Cup final on June 3rd at Wembley Stadium, where they will be hoping to add another piece of silverware to their Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle United in February.

With the ownership debacle continuing to linger in the background at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will be keen to finish the campaign in style before building towards 2023/24.