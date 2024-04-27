Manchester United are looking to pip bitter rivals Liverpool to a new signing ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news

2023/24 has been a mixed campaign for Manchester United to say the least. The Red Devils are in an FA Cup final but are sat 6th in the Premier League with no real chance of securing a Champions League place for the forthcoming season.

But with a new owner at the helm in the form of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, big things are expected from Manchester United during the summer, with a number of names already being tipped to make the move to Old Trafford. According to a report on Friday, Manchester United have ‘intensified contact’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with the Dutchman believed to be available for £35m due to his release clause.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are 'looking closely' at making a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, while Fabrizio Romano recently listed Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as three potential targets for the Manchester outfit:

“I would keep mentioning Jean-Clair Todibo, a cheaper option. From what I’m hearing, it could be something like £40 million. Then there is Gleison Bremer, he has a release clause active in summer 2025 but Juventus are prepared to discuss this summer in case that money comes to the table. I would keep an eye on other potential names for example Edmond Tapsoba is a player they have been scouting for a long time at Bayer Leverkusen, but he is going to be very expensive, I think."

Now, it appears Manchester United have turned their attention toward a player who is also being looked at by their old rivals, Liverpool.

Manchester United join race for Liverpool target

Reports emerged last week that claimed Liverpool have made an approach for Luis Guilherme, with the Reds thought to have offered €20m (£17.1m) for the services of the 18-year-old.

There has since been a fresh update from journalist André Hernan (via Sport Witness), who details the race for the Palmeiras youngster. It is said that Manchester United are one of the clubs who recently sent scouts to watch the player, as well as AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

The report adds that Luís Guilherme is protected by a €50m (£43m) release clause, with Liverpool and Monaco said to be willing to pay €20m (£17m) for his services. As a result, Manchester United could easily get one over on their old rivals by offering the Brazilian outfit a fee closer to Guilherme's release clause.

In any case, it is understood that if United, Liverpool or any other interested club make an offer for him this year, it would be a way to start lining up a potential deal for 2025, rather than for the upcoming season.

Luis Guilherme is a product of Palmeiras' academy and has so far notched 38 appearances across all competitions for them, scoring one goal in the process. He is a right-winger by trade but has operated on the opposite flank and as a centre-forward on several occasions.