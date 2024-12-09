In what should boost their chances of securing his signature, one Manchester United transfer target is now reportedly keen on completing a move to the Premier League next summer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils' problems have continued to be exposed under new manager Ruben Amorim, who has been left to pick up the many pieces left behind by Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford failure. When INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrived, it truly seemed like a new era as fresh faces arrived behind the scenes and a new transfer policy emerged.

However, after just one year at the helm, those whom many believed would be the ones to turn the club back in the right direction are beginning to make one wrong turn too many.

Starting with the end of last season when they decided to extend Ten Hag's contract, INEOS have since sacked the Dutchman and most recently parted ways with their first-ever sporting director Dan Ashworth in a shock move.

Things aren't going a lot better on the pitch, either, with Amorim suffering his second Premier League defeat in as many games in a 3-2 loss against Nottingham Forest this weekend. Swept aside by Arsenal and Forest in the same week, the extent of Amorim's task has become clearer than ever at Old Trafford.

A true judgement can be made on the new manager's progress when he has the chance to stamp his mark on the current squad rather than placing square pegs in round holes in the current campaign.

With that said, the Red Devils have reportedly been handed a transfer boost. According to CaughtOffside, Jonathan David is now keen on a move to the Premier League and could yet emerge to solve United's striker problem given that INEOS appear to have previously made contact with his representatives over a free transfer at the end of his current Lille contract this summer.

"Strong" David would be an instant upgrade

As if well aware that he needs to impress ahead of a Lille departure next summer, David has been on fire so far this season - scoring a stunning 17 goals in 23 games and assisting a further three to boost his involvement even more. At just 24 years old, he will undoubtedly be one of the bargains of the summer - and one that Manchester United should go all out for.

The forward has earned deserved praise over the years, including from Premier League legend Thierry Henry, who previously said (via The Boot Room): "When you have a player like Jonathan David, who runs the way he does, in behind, his directness.

"Don’t ask him to come to play or assist because he has none this season. If he sees the centre-back dropping, then he will go in behind. But as soon as he sees there is a gap, he will run and he is also pretty strong too and he loves contacts."