As Manchester United look to rebuild under Ruben Amorim, one first-team is now reportedly in talks to swap his Old Trafford struggles for the chance to play for an Italian giant.

Man Utd transfer news

Dragged into relegation concerns since Amorim's arrival as the Premier League enters the new year, to say it has been far from the start that the new Manchester United manager needed would be an understatement. Defeats against Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers brought the Red Devils back down to reality after victory over Manchester City before Newcastle United handed them a third-consecutive loss to leave them just seven points above the dropzone.

With a trip to Anfield and a Liverpool side who have lost just once all season in all competitions up next, things don't get any easier for Amorim's side in desperate need of reinforcements.

Whilst it's clear that they need fresh faces and names such as Viktor Gyokeres have already been mentioned, however, INEOS may first decide to focus on raising funds by selling those surplus to requirement. And that could see one struggling forward depart.

According to Calcio Mercato as relayed by Gianluca Di Marzio, Joshua Zirkzee is now in talks to ditch Manchester United in favour of a January move to Juventus. The Italian giants are reportedly in talks with the forward's representatives, but would prefer a loan move rather than the permanent exit that those at Old Trafford seemingly desire.

Since arriving at Manchester United for a reported £36.5m in the summer, Zirkzee has struggled to establish himself and struggled to find his best role - first under Erik ten Hag and now under Amorim. As United's struggles continue and INEOS get ruthless, he could find himself already heading for the exit door.

"Strong" Zirkzee already needs Man Utd departure

As Amorim stamps his mark on Manchester United with arrivals of his own, Zirkzee's situation is only likely to get worse. The forward seems destined to fall down the pecking order even further and is simply yet to impress, as highlighted by Amorim's decision to haul the Dutchman off in a first-half tactical change against Newcastle.

Just what Zirkzee's best role is remains unknown. The former Bologna man is arguably neither a classic number nine or a creative number 10, with the idea that he is the perfect in-between yet to be seen at Old Trafford.

A move away, even if just on loan, may be exactly that the forward needs to rediscover that best role and the type of form which previously earned the praise of Ronald Koeman.

The former Netherlands manager told reporters as relayed by One Football last September: "Joshua Zirkzee is strong and plays with the team. Together with Tijjani Reijnders, he forms a good pair."

Still just 23 years old, Zirkzee still has time to do what others have done in the past and swap his Manchester United nightmare for the ultimate success elsewhere.