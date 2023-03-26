Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that the Glazer family are still not fully convinced about a potential sale of Manchester United.

What's going on with the takeover of Man United?

A second round of bids have gone in to try and acquire ownership of the club, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Hamad Bin Al Thani's consortiums thought to be the frontrunners to complete a takeover.

The Glazers have been heavily criticised over the years, with fans eager to see them leave, but they may be concerned about the lack of involvement from the family as the process for a takeover continues.

They have not spoken to any of the potential candidates buying the club, and Solhekol has revealed on Sky Sports (3.30), that they are still not wholly enamoured by the idea of a sale.

"The first point to make is that the Glazers aren't personally involved in this, they haven't met any of the bidders," he stated.

"From their point of view, they are not convinced that they want to sell the club, and if they are going to sell the club, they want a big, big price.

"So they want lots of bidders competing against each other putting the price up. That hasn't really happened."

What needs to change at United?

The Glazers, who took over the club in 2005, have attracted heavy criticism for the way in which they have run United.

The team is now set to reach ten years without winning the Premier League title, and the lack of investment from the Glazers into the club has meant that Old Trafford has fallen behind other stadiums, the team has fallen behind on the pitch and United are now in debt.

Their lack of care for the club saw a number of poor decisions at footballing level, headed by former chairman Ed Woodward, as a lot of money was spent on disastrous transfers and incompatible managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Although United have spent a lot on transfers in the last ten years, there have been a lot of failures in the market as a result of the lack of direction from the top.

Sheikh Jassim's consortium has promised to invest in the infrastructure of the club, to improve the first team, stadium and youth academy, and this is necessary thanks to the poor ownership from the Glazers over the last 18 years.