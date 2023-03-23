Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that if no bid matches their requirements, the Glazer family could end up staying at Manchester United.

What's going on with Manchester United's takeover?

Further bids are expected from a number of interested parties for Manchester United, with the two frontrunners thought to be consortiums led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Hamad Bin Al Thani.

World record-level bids are expected to arrive as both parties attempt to purchase the club from the Glazers in full, but if these bids are not high enough, a potential sale may fall through.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), Solhekol claimed that the Glazers have an asking price for the club, but would happily keep control and reject a sale if the offers they receive are not sufficient enough, despite heavy fan pressure for them to sell up.

He said: "The people I've been speaking to have told me the Glazers will only sell if the price is right. If the price is not right, they will stay at United.

"I went back and said, can you imagine what the fan reaction is going to be if they now turn around and say, after all this, we're not selling?

"They said, that doesn't matter at all. They don't care about that. They've put up with fan protests for 17, 18 years. They are willing to put up with more fan protests.

"So I think that is a situation, as far as the Glazers are concerned, they will sell to the highest bidder - but the highest bidder has to pay what they're looking for. Otherwise, they will stay."

Would Manchester United benefit from a takeover?

There is almost no doubt that United would benefit from a sale. The Glazers have been criticised for years for the lack of attention they have paid to the club's facilities and investment into the club's infrastructure, as well as the levels of debt they have racked up in Man United's name.

Both main bidders have outlined their desire to take United back to the top of European football, with the Red Devils, who have not won a Premier League title in 10 years, have been promised major investment by Sheikh Jassim's consortium.

The Qatari investors have outlined their intentions to invest heavily in the first team, club infrastructure and academy, which could set United up for a sustained period of success.

Ratcliffe, as a Manchester local, would likely take much more of a vested interest in the club's success than the Glazers have done, and with increased investment into the club, United fans may start dreaming of another dynasty in English football.

If the Glazers were to stay despite these bids arriving, you would imagine fan pressure would increase heavily on them to sell the club, especially in light of the promises made by other potential owners.