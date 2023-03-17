Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has given an update on the Qatari consortium bidding for the ownership of Manchester United, claiming that Sheikh Jassim Hamad Bin Al Thani's group are the favourites to win the race.

What's the latest on Man United's ownership situation?

The Qatari consortium visited Man United's training ground earlier this week as they engaged in more talks over their bid to buy the club, with fellow competitor Sir Jim Ratcliffe also set to speak to the club.

Both consortiums are the frontrunners to land the ownership from the Glazer family, who have put the club up for sale, but there is still a long way to go in the process.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol claimed that while Jassim's consortium are the favourites they are not willing to pay above the asking price, despite considering United a trophy asset.

He said: "I don't think they're just going to throw money at United - they've got a valuation.

"I don't think they're going to go above that. The phrase that was used to me was, look, they know that whoever buys United is going to have to overpay for United because it's a trophy asset. You're not going to get United on the cheap.

"They're willing to overpay, but the phrase that was used to me was they're not going to pay 'crazy money' for United.

"I mean, depends what your definition of crazy money is. A lot of people would say £4.5bn for a loss-making business is crazy money, but I think the general consensus is that the Qataris are the favourites at the moment because they're the richest people at the table."

Is heavy investment necessary for Man United?

The Glazers have been criticised over the years for their lack of investment into the playing squad beyond the club using self-generated income, amongst other factors, but given the progress United have made under Erik ten Hag this term, they may not need additional funding from either consortium.

United have consistently spent money in the transfer window despite the Glazers' approach, including heavy outlays on the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Antony last summer.

A new owner could invest their own money into the club, which could help improve the infrastructure and United's academy, but in terms of the playing squad, they may not need to initially spend heavily in a manner similar to Chelsea under Todd Boehly.

A few smart additions to the squad could see United become title challengers under Ten Hag without a major overhaul, and mega-investment from new owners into the playing squad may not be vital to this success in the short term.

Long-term strategic investment, coupled with improvements to the club's academy, could see United return to their former glories, and may be the route a new ownership takes rather than an immediate heavy spending spree.