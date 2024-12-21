Setting their sights on future stars, Manchester United are now reportedly keen on signing a repeat of their summer deal to welcome Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal's academy.

The Red Devils have it all to do in 2025 after ripping up their plan and starting fresh under Ruben Amorim - the latest manager tasked with turning things around at Old Trafford. And so far, that decision has led to mixed results, with Amorim's side shocking Manchester City at The Etihad in dramatic fashion last time out, only to suffer a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur to exit the Carabao Cup in midweek.

It's not the results that have been stealing the headlines in the last week, however, with Marcus Rashford's fresh desire for a new challenge emerging to take the spotlight.

The Manchester United forward told journalist Henry Winter: "For me, personally, I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red."

Just who secures Rashford's signature remains to be seen but as he heads for the exit door, a young talent could come in the other direction.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester United are now keen on signing Ayden Heaven, who has just rejected a contract offer from Arsenal to deal the Gunners a frustrating blow.

Of course, the Red Devils already dealt Arsenal a similar blow during the summer when they lured Obi-Martin away from The Emirates to hand their own academy an instant boost. The youngster has so far proved to be well worth the pursuit too, scoring seven games in seven games for United's youth side.

Now, Heaven could emerge to provide the same boost if Manchester United beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to secure the youngster's signature.

"Unique" Heaven can repeat Obi-Martin swoop

Whilst Manchester United's stock has fallen on the pitch, it's still seemingly strong enough to tempt future stars into completing moves to Old Trafford, as seen during in the summer when they signed Obi-Martin. Now, their reputation could be put to good use to Arsenal's detriment yet again if they chase Heaven's signature when 2025 arrives.

The 18-year-old centre-back is certainly one for the future, but that hasn't stopped the praise from pouring in. Analyst Ben Mattinson took a closer look at the versatile centre-back, dubbing him "unique" during the summer.

A club with a long way to go to get back to the top, Manchester United would certainly be making a good start by welcoming a young player of Heaven's potential.