Manchester United scouts are keen on bringing a 'new' Jude Bellingham to the club, with the player in question "destined for greatness" in the coming years.

The summer transfer window may now be a thing of the past, having slammed shut last month, but that's not to say that the Red Devils aren't still being linked with new signings.

RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh is one player who has been touted as a potential target for United, with the 20-year-old a bright young talent who has already scored a hat-trick in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. He could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes, who turned 30 earlier in September.

Sverre Nypan is another young player who United are believed to be tracking, with their scouts wowed by his ability after watching him in action for Norwegian side Rosenborg.

It does look as though the Red Devils are looking at the bigger picture and aiming to bring in the most exciting up-and-coming talent around, and they have now been linked with a move for one of the most highly-rated teenagers in the game currently.

Man Utd eyeing player "destined for greatness"

According to HITC, Manchester United could make a move for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg, whose stock continues to rise by the week - dubbed the new Bellingham by the site.

The report states that Red Devils scouts "firmly believe" the club. need to win the race for the 17-year-old, having missed out on Bellingham when he opted to join Real Madrid last summer instead. They have tracked the Black Cats midfielder since he was 15 and believe he "has the potential to be their next Bryan Robson or Roy Keane", such is the level of regard they hold him in.

Rigg looks like a stunning talent already, proving to be one of the first names on Sunderland's team sheet, helping them make a great start to the season. On Saturday, the midfield gem scored the only goal of the game as his side beat local rivals Middlesbrough in the Championship, producing an outrageous back-heeled finish.

Second Tier podcast have claimed that the Englishman is "destined for greatness", while his current manager Regis Le Bris heaped praise on him after Saturday's match-winning showing, saying:

"I think he is like a symbol of our process, our game model. He always wants to learn, to play whatever the circumstances are, whoever the opponent is. He deserves to play like this because I see it every training session, he prepares to be able to do this. I don't think the age is a problem. You can have a high level of maturity at 17 and a low level of maturity at 30."

Young players can often fail to reach their potential after receiving many accolades as teenagers, but Rigg really does feel like the real deal, already performing with so much maturity for Sunderland, scoring once in the league but impressing in his all-round game.

Chris Rigg's England stats Caps Goals England Under-18s 3 0 England Under-17s 14 2 England Under-16s 10 0 England Under-15s 5 0

To be compared to such United legends as Robson and Keane says all you need to know about what he could be capable of, so United beating the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to his signature could feel like a massive coup.