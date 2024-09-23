Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a rising superstar who England legend Harry Kane has described as "unbelievable".

Man Utd transfer news

Transfer rumours regarding the Red Devils are refusing to go away despite the window closing, with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson considered a strong option to bring in as a long-term replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw. Liverpool are proving stiff competition, however, as they also plan for life without Andy Robertson in the future.

Meanwhile, highly-rated Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has also been linked with an exciting move to United, with the 17-year-old scoring a superb winning goal over the weekend, as his side won 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship. Real Madrid are also keen on the Englishman, which says a lot about his ceiling as a footballer.

Away from transfer news, the future of Erik ten Hag as manager is still a big current talking point at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman under huge pressure to keep his job. Last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace saw an improved performance, but it was still further dropped points. A report has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and others "will not rush into any rash calls and are willing to allow the boss more time to get results out of his team", though, suggesting the Dutchman is safe for now.

Man Utd eyeing move for "unbelievable" player

A fresh update from TEAMtalk claims that Manchester United are interested in completing the signing of Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, but they are far from the only team in the mix. Manchester City are described as the "most informed" team regarding the 21-year-old, but the Red Devils are battling to acquire his signature, as are Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.

It feels like a while since United signed a genuine footballing superstar either at the peak of his powers or with his best years ahead of him, but Musiala would arguably tick both of those boxes, acting as one of the most exciting additions at Old Trafford in a long time.

The 21-year-old has already become one of the first names on the team sheet for both Bayern and Germany, scoring 25 goals in the Bundesliga since the start of the 2022/23 season, despite still being so young.

Kane is under no illusions as to how great a player his club teammate club grow into over time, saying of him recently: "He’s an amazing player. I’ve said before that he’s got unbelievable talent. If he keeps adding goals and assists to his game, then he’s going to be a really frightening player. Really happy with him. We’re going to need him for the rest of the season, for sure."

The lure of City and Madrid, in particular, could act as a blow for United, considering they aren't on their level as a team these days, but they remain arguably the biggest club in world football, and Musiala could see that as a reason to join.

It arguably feels unlikely, and it could be that he remains at Bayern for the foreseeable future, but even seeing the Red Devils pushing to sign such a special talent bodes well about the direction the club is going in under Ratcliffe.