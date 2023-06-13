Manchester United are at an 'advanced stage' in discussions to bring Napoli defender Kim Min-jae to Old Trafford, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kim Min-jae?

According to Foot Mercato via ESPN, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag view Kim as a 'priority' target amid interest from several other clubs around Europe's elite divisions.

The report states that Kim himself is keen on a move to the Red Devils; however, Manchester United face competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

90min have revealed that Harry Maguire is attraction attention from elsewhere this summer, though isn't keen to move on from the club in the next few months.

This could have a knock-on effect in Manchester United's pursuit of Kim, which in turn could potentially alter their transfer strategy if they aren't able to shift the 30-year-old off the books.

Corriere dello Sport via The Sun claim that Kim has a release clause in his £53k-a-week contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium that becomes active in July.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has detailed that talks between Kim and Manchester United are said to be at an 'advanced stage'.

Galetti said: "After many contacts with Kim Min-jae's agents in the past weeks, now we can say that the talks with Manchester United are at an advanced stage."

How good was Kim Min-jae in 2022/23 for Napoli?

Kim enjoyed a fantastic campaign for Napoli and helped his side to claim a first Serie A title since 1989/90, making it no surprise that plenty of interest has fallen his way in recent times.

In total, the 26-year-old star made 45 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, registering two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored shows that Kim has also established himself as a dominant presence at the heart of the Napoli backline, winning an average of 2.6 aerial duels per match during the season.

His ability to utilise possession from deep and build attacks also flies under the radar and Kim has excelled with regards to his positional peers in the art of pass completion, managing to record a total of 90.2% of successful passes per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, as per FBRef.

Manchester United will hope they can bring in a few high-profile additions to strengthen their bid to bring more trophies home to Old Trafford following their Carabao Cup success this term and Kim would be a marquee signing that would solidify the Red Devils' defence significantly.