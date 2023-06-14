Manchester United still have some work to get through in their endeavours to sign defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kim Min-jae?

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Kim due to Napoli looking to offer the 26-year-old a new contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter stated: "Napoli have offered Kim Min-jae new contract. Clubs in Premier League believe he has buyout clause under £50m, to be removed/replaced with fresh terms. No bids made despite him being discussed by clubs as one the best centre-backs in Europe this season."

talkSPORT also understand that Newcastle United are 'tracking' Kim this off-season and may be willing to rival the Red Devils for his signature as Eddie Howe eyes defensive reinforcements.

Club captain Harry Maguire's desire to remain at Manchester United despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur in his services may also hinder any deal to bring Kim to the North West, as per 90min.

Capology detail that Kim is said to make around €61,731 (£53,011) per week on his present terms at Serie A champions Napoli on a deal that runs until June 2025.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones doesn't think that Kim joining Manchester United is as far along as some media outlets have intimated over the past few weeks.

Jones told Give Me Sport: "It's funny because some parts of the media really play it up like it's on the verge of happening, whereas you speak to some people close to Man United and they're not certain that it's a guaranteed thing yet, but it'd be a great addition if it can happen."

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Manchester United?

Kim is a fantastic defender who would solidify Manchester United's backline significantly heading into 2023/24 if his exploits for Napoli this season are anything to go by.

In 2022/23, Kim made 45 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, notching two goals and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

The South Korea international also recorded an average match rating of 7.07/10 this term, making him Napoli's fourth-most consistent performer behind Mario Rui, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also demonstrate that Kim has been able to establish himself as a domineering presence in defence, maintaining a tackle success rate of 86.2% in the Italian top flight.

Manchester United will be desperate to get a deal over the line for Kim; however, this transfer saga looks like it may drag on for a while yet as the 26-year-old considers his next steps.