Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will look to 'fast-track' youngster Kobbie Mainoo and will keep him around the first-team rather than sending him out on loan to continue his development, according to journalist Steve Bates.

Who is Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo is a talented 18-year-old midfielder for Manchester United who is steadily making a large impression at Old Trafford due to his displays in the engine room at underage levels.

Last term, combining his exploits in various elite development competitions and in the first-team, Mainoo racked up 20 appearances and registered two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Lyon in a pre-season friendly earlier this week held at Murrayfield, Mainoo put in a strong performance and backed up the hype he has continued to build over the last few weeks.

Football analyst Statman Dave took to Twitter to share his positive impact on proceedings, stating: "Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Olympique Lyonnais: 94% pass accuracy 48 touches 2 blocks 2 interceptions 1/1 dribbles completed. Bright future."

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United did consider loaning Mainoo out this campaign to continue his development; however, it is now understood that he will be kept in and around the first-team squad after impressing senior figures at the club.

The Stockport-born midfielder is capable of playing in a variety of central positions and will travel on Manchester United's tour of the USA after featuring in friendly victories over Leeds United in Oslo and against Lyon in Edinburgh.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Bates has issued an important update on the future of Mainoo at Manchester United.

Bates wrote: "AS soon as Manchester United signed Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag’s phone started ringing with clubs eyeing up a chance to grab one of his midfield stars. The clamour for one player was loudest - rising young academy star Kobbie Mainoo. But the multiple enquiries to take the 18-year-old star on loan met with an immediate and emphatic response from the Dutch boss - “No chance”.

"And after his impressive display against Leeds in Oslo recently, that’s a clear indication Mainoo will be given more game time as ten Hag looks to fast-track the talented youngster. Barring injury late last season Mainoo would have made more than the three first-team appearances he made in the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

"More than half a dozen Championship clubs are understood to have wanted midfielder Mainoo - even agreeing to wait until after United’s tour of the USA to take the teenager.

"But ten Hag wants to oversee Mainoo’s development at the club’s Carrington training ground after tying the youngster to a new four-year deal last season."

What now for Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Ten Hag will be focusing all of his attention on preparing his side for the new season over the next few weeks and trying to secure key transfer targets.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana travelled to the Carrington training complex to complete his medical ahead of a £43 million move to Manchester United and is expected to be announced imminently, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are also in advanced talks with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund to iron out the structure of the fee they will pay for the Denmark international, who has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants, as per The Independent.

Talking on the ESPN YouTube channel, journalist Rob Dawson revealed that Manchester United's short-term signing Jonny Evans could end up penning a longer deal at the club, stating: “United privately are saying they are not ruling anything out with him. Possibly he could sign a longer deal for the coming season, spend a year at Old Trafford as a back-up for Varane and Martinez. If that were to happen it would cast a massive doubt on the future of Harry Maguire. If they were to bring Jonny Evans in, there really wouldn’t be a place for Harry Maguire.”