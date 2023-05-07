Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as a new priority for this summer's transfer window.

Is Kolo Muani now Manchester United's priority target?

While much of the transfer speculation linked to United has been centered around Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, RMC reports that they have switched their approach and will now target Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Kolo Muani.

Not only has the player's transfer value been set at a whopping €100m (£88m) but United will also need to contend with competition from Bayern Munich and PSG.

RMC claims Kolo Muani is the new priority for Erik ten Hag, who seeks to add more bite to his team's attack despite the huge overlay sanctioned on Antony last summer.

Bayern and United are said to lead the race while "contacts have been initiated between the decision-makers of PSG in Doha and the entourage of Kolo Muani."

PSG will be in considerable need of a new forward if Lionel Messi and Neymar both leave the French capital this summer as speculation suggests.

Could the "amazing" Kolo Muani end United's search for a top striker?

United's success this season has been largely founded on Marcus Rashford's career-high tally set this season. In total, the English forward has scored 29 goals and assisted 11.

The frustration for ten Hag is that Rashford is without a peer in attack at Old Trafford and so a move for Kolo Muani could see United once again considered as one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League.

Muani, who Frankfurt manager Felix Magath described as "amazing" to French newspaper L'Equipe, is one of the most sought-after young attackers in Europe and may be ready for the next step in his career.

At 24, he fits the profile for a major move to a massive club. This season, the French forward has scored 21 goals while grabbing 15 assists.

40 of his 42 games this season have been played at centre-forward with just two appearances as a right wing.

Looking ahead to next season, a front three of Rashford, Muani and Antony could pose a serious threat to Premier League defences especially if the latter can take his own game to a new level.