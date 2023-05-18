Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani has submitted another offer to complete a full takeover of Manchester United, but it is still unclear who the Glazers will sell to, pundit Alex Crook has claimed.

What's the latest on Man United's takeover?

Recent reports indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortium were the front-runners to buy the club from the Glazers, but this will have seen the current owners become minority shareholders, rather than completely removing them from the club.

However, Sheikh Jassim's consortium have launched another bid, which includes the promise of investment into club infrastructure and the local area, and the bid is for 100% ownership of the club.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Crook revealed the valuation of the bid, but claimed that Ratcliffe and INEOS are likely still the front-runners in the battle for ownership.

"What we're being told from the Qatari side is that their bid is worth around about £4.5bn up front, plus significant investment in the football club and the community," he stated.

"I think we can almost dismiss the latter part of that because that's of no interest to the Glazers, all they care about at this stage is how much they're going to get for their share in the football club.

"I think when you break it down the offer that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made for a lesser stake still works out as more pounds per percentage than what the Qataris are willing to pay. So at the moment, I don't think too much has changed.

"I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer is probably still more attractive to the Glazers, particularly Joel and Avram because it keeps them in situ in some capacity."

Is a full sale necessary?

Some Man United supporters have voiced their concerns over a partial takeover, which would see the much-maligned Glazer family remain at the club in some capacity.

Many have argued for years that the Glazer's decision-making, and lack of both investment and interest in the club, has led United to where they are now. The club have not won a league title in ten years, and despite some heavy spending, they have not been close to challenging their rivals Manchester City at the top, and the club is in significant debt.

A full takeover from the Qatari consortium could see these debts wiped out, and potentially significant investment on and off the pitch.

Although a takeover from Ratcliffe could see the Glazers initially keep some of their shares, if his consortium do invest in the club in any way, seek to gain full ownership in the long run and gain decision-making powers from the Glazers, United may start to see some improvement.

It remains to be seen which offer the Glazers prefer, but the situation will ideally be resolved in time for Erik ten Hag to be able to spend during the summer transfer window.