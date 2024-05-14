Manchester United are leading the race to sign a teenage gem this summer, it has emerged, as new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to continue his overhaul of the club.

Man Utd biggest earners

There is set to be wholesale changes at Old Trafford this summer after another disappointing Premier League season.

With two games left to play, Erik ten Hag's side need to win both to have any chance of playing European football next season, though they could still reach the Europa League by winning the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City in the final.

A key part of the summer could be trimming the wage bill, with the club's highest earners rarely justifying their massive salaries. Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane are on course to leave for free, while there is interest in Casemiro from Saudi Arabia, which could see him leave after a string of poor outings.

Man Utd's highest earners Player Wages (per week) Contract until Casemiro £350,000 2026 Raphael Varane £340,000 2024 Marcus Rashford £300,000 2028 Anthony Martial £250,000 2024 Mason Mount £250,000 2028

At the other end of the spectrum, there is also set to be an increased focus on signing young high-potential stars, and with that in mind, Ratcliffe seems to already be plotting his move.

Man Utd readying bid for midfielder

Now, it has emerged that despite their struggles, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Championship gem Chris Rigg, who has been impressing viewers at Sunderland.

The teenage talent has appeared 21 times in England's second tier this season, scoring twice in the process despite starting just eight of those games.

During his time in charge of the Black Cats, former manager Tony Mowbray admitted that Rigg was a special talent. "He’s still a young boy but he has wonderful qualities and wonderful attributes", he explained. “He knows where the goal is and wants to run forward, he’s got energy to burn and can keep running all day.

And his outings have caught the eye of a whole host of top clubs, including Newcastle United, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen. However, The Northern Echo's Scott Wilson has revealed that it is Manchester United who leads the race for his signature as things stand, with Ratcliffe keen to make him the poster boy for their overhauled academy following his arrival at Old Trafford at the start of the year.

One of his objectives is to restore Carrington as the place for the best young talent in the country, an accolade which currently belongs either to rivals Manchester City or London giants Chelsea.

To achieve this, it is claimed that "United have had a scouting presence at the vast majority of Rigg’s games" across the past two seasons, and are now ready to table a formal offer for the talent this summer, though they will have to wait until he turns 17 in June.

For their part, Sunderland are hoping that "his positive development to this point will persuade him to commit the first part of his professional future to the Black Cats" instead of seeking pastures new, but know that they will not be able to match any offers from bigger sides financially. With that in mind, United could well swoop in.