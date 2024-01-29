Manchester United made it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday evening but not without a scare against Newport County.

Truth be told, when have Erik ten Hag's side ever done something without a fright along the way? a 4-2 win may have made things look comfortable on paper but it was far from it, even if the Dutchman thought the Welsh side offered "nothing" throughout the 90 minutes. Harsh words indeed.

Attention could now turn to the transfer window although it seems unlikely the Red Devils will perform any significant business before the market slams shut on Thursday evening.

Instead, the focus is on the summer with one player already earmarked as a potential acquisition by the incoming new owners.

Man Utd lead race for Premier League talent

It will be interesting to see what United's tactics are come the summer with the backing of INEOS and the appointment of Omar Berrada who will join the club from Manchester City to become their new CEO.

With a history for tempting world-class talent to the Etihad - notably Erling Haaland and Rodri - it should be an exciting time in the market for a club who have made some notable howlers in recent years. Antony, who only scored his first goal of the campaign against Newport, tells you all you need to know there.

It's already been suggested that Berrada is simply not in the business of overpaying for players but they could splash the best part of a reported £60m on Michael Olise.

A report over the weekend from Football.London focused on Chelsea's interest but revealed it may well be hard for the Blues to complete a deal.

That's because Olise has put the Red Devils firmly at the front of the queue should any suitor wish to sign him.

The Frenchman reportedly favours a move to Man United and as a result, they are closely monitoring the situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Why Michael Olise is perfect for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund's Manchester United career is a curious tale. With Ten Hag craving a new striker last summer they put that enormous burden on the shoulders of a 20-year-old Dane with 27 senior goals to his name. The fee in question? An enormous £72m.

Unfortunately, his early displays left a lot to be desired. Despite firing home five goals in the Champions League it took him until Boxing Day to score in the Premier League.

The Scandinavian striker quickly became an overnight meme but to his credit, has bounced back tremendously well in the last month.

Hojlund now has three goals in his last four matches having bagged against Aston Villa, Manchester United and most recently Newport County in the FA Cup. It's amazing what happens when you actually offer your striker some service, isn't it?

The Denmark international has been devoid of that in his opening campaign with the club. Bruno Fernandes leads the way for key passes per game with 2.8 this season but beyond that United's attack has been feeding off scraps.

Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho are the next best creators but the former has spent large parts of the campaign injured and the latter hasn't become a regular starter until recent months.

Man United's best creators: 2023/24 PL season Player Key Passes (per game) #1 Bruno Fernandes 2.8 #2 Luke Shaw 1.4 #3 Alejandro Garnacho 1.1 #4 Diogo Dalot 1.1 #5 Antony 0.9 Stats via WhoScored.

As a consequence of United's lacklustre creativity and supply line to their main centre-forward, the idea of signing Olise, a "special talent" as described by journalist Ed Malyon, should be salivating.

The Crystal Palace star has been nothing short of a sensation when he's stayed fit, supplying 11 assists in the Premier League last term. That happened to be the highest number of any player featuring for a club outside of the top six. It's hardly a surprise, therefore, that Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison said he's "way better than Antony."

This term he's only recorded one assist but has proven he can add goals to his game too with Olise finding the net on five occasions in just nine appearances.

Even despite the 22-year-old's lack of assists in the current campaign, he is still outperforming the majority of United's squad for chance creation, supplying 2.2 key passes per match. Furthermore, he ranks inside the top 10% of positionally similar players in Europe for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes and the best 12% for assists per 90.

On that evidence, this is truly a player who Hojlund would adore playing alongside. The Eagles winger is simply begging for a big move with his performances at the moment and the Dane must hope it's United who secure a swoop next summer. It could well prove game-changing for his own career.