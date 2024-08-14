Having just completed deals to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United are now reportedly leading the race to sign a midfield reinforcement for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

So far, so good for Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have reinforced their attacking options through Joshua Zirkzee, added a future star in Leny Yoro and a defensive leader in the form of De Ligt, whilst also replacing Wan-Bissaka with Mazraoui. Almost every box has been ticked by Dan Ashworth, but replacing Casemiro remains something that could complete an excellent first window as sporting director.

After putting pen to paper, De Ligt expressed his delight at completing a move to Old Trafford, telling United's official website: “As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club. In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it."

It's the type of move that some may have felt was on the cards for Manuel Ugarte, but as we approach the final two weeks of the transfer window, Manchester United are yet to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain and have seemingly started turning to alternative options.

According to Sky Sports Italy, via Football Italia, Manchester United are now leading AC Milan in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana in a deal that could see the Red Devils match AS Monaco's €25m (£21m) valuation this summer.

The Frenchman is certainly a player with the talent to replace Casemiro and for just £21m, United would be getting themselves one of the bargains of the window. It is also stated that Man Utd are ready to make an important offer for Fofana.

"Magnificent" Fofana can replace Casemiro

After a second season to forget at Manchester United, Casemiro is a player that those at Old Trafford may need to be replaced before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of the month. The Brazilian, at 32 years old, is arguably past his peak years and could soon represent a problem area in Ten Hag's side, which is the last thing that the heart of United's midfield should be

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Youssouf Fofana Casemiro Progressive Passes 249 112 Progressive Carries 53 12 Tackles Won 39 56 Ball Recoveries 230 133

When on the ball, Fofana was particularly superb last season for Monaco, playing more than double the amount of progressive passes than Casemiro, whilst working excellently off the ball with far more ball recoveries. What Casemiro once was, Fofana very much is at his best these days, making the Frenchman one that United would be wise to welcome this summer.

Dubbed "magnificent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig in 2022, the midfielder's levels haven't dropped since then, attracting significant interest as a result. Any move away from Monaco in the next two weeks would undoubtedly be a deserved one.