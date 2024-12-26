Manchester United are now leading the race to sign a "world-class" set-piece taker, who could cost around £58m, according to a report.

Man Utd looking at signing left-back

Amid Luke Shaw's injury woes, Man Utd are interested in signing a new left-back, having identified a number of targets ahead of the January transfer window, which is now rapidly approaching.

One option the Red Devils have in mind is AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, with the club now ready to pursue a deal for the Frenchman, who has fallen out of favour at the San Siro over the past few weeks.

Another high-profile signing United are in the running for is Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season. However, there will be competition for the 24-year-old's signature from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Man Utd had made an initial move for Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, although they were seemingly unsuccessful in their pursuit, being told that he wants to sign a new contract with the Italian club.

However, Ruben Amorim is seemingly undeterred, as it has now emerged from Spain that the Red Devils and INEOS are leading the race for Dimarco's signature, alongside reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Although the aforementioned report confirmed the 27-year-old is happy in Italy, there is a feeling that an offer of up to €70m (£58m) could tempt Inter to negotiate, with Madrid reportedly happy to shell out that sum of money.

The competition for the Italian's signature could lead to an intense bidding war between the two heavyweights, with both clubs viewing him as an elite left-back who would strengthen their squads.

Man Utd's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) December 26th Newcastle United (h) December 30th Liverpool (a) January 5th Southampton (h) January 16th Brighton & Hove Albion (h) January 19th

Dimarco could improve Amorim's side

It is clear to see why Amorim is eager to sign a new left-back, given that Shaw is constantly on the treatment table and Tyrell Malacia is yet to prove himself at the top level, and Dimarco could be a real upgrade.

The Italy international has plenty of experience in the Champions League, playing a major role in Inter's run to the Champions League final in 2023, during which time he picked up five assists in 11 outings.

The Milan-born defender is particularly impressive on the front foot, being hailed by the media for his expertise in the attacking third and at set pieces:

As such, although Shaw has proven he can be a top player when he is fit, United should undoubtedly pursue a move for Dimarco this January.