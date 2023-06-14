Manchester United are admirers of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield with some quality additions this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United and Leon Goretzka?

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are monitoring Goretzka as a potential alternative to Declan Rice, who has also been a target for the Red Devils this window.

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg stated: "News Goretzka: Man Utd is monitoring his situation! MUFC is aware of the fact that his future his uncertain because of Rice. But no concrete talks or negotiations yet. Goretzka is staying calm and his position is clear: He definitely wants to stay as he identifies 100 % with FC Bayern! And: Rummenigge supports him."

As per The Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are also keen suitors in the hunt for West Ham United midfielder Rice, potentially creating a transfer domino effect; however, The Guardian have since revealed that the 24-year-old could be en route to Arsenal in a deal worth a fee in the region of £100 million.

In 2022/23, Goretzka, who has been hailed as a "chameleon" by Bundesliga and an "incredible goal threat", made 40 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions and managed to notch six goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Salary Sport understand that the Germany international earns around £231k-a-week on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Goretzka is definitely a player that is liked by chiefs at Old Trafford.

Jones suggested: They also need to sort the midfield, where Marcel Sabitzer was on loan last season and Fred and Scott McTominay prepare to have their partnership broken up once and for all. We have seen them make early strides for Mason Mount but look out for the likes of Romeo Lavia. Other players they admire are £230,000-a-week star Leon Goretzka - described as being an "extraordinary" player - Declan Rice and Adrien Rabiot but top target Frenkie De Jong is off limits.

Who else have Manchester United been linked with?

Manchester United have been linked with several players this summer as their hunt for signings gets underway and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has emerged as a key target, with a bid expected to be formalised for the England international, as per Sky Sports.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is also on the radar at Old Trafford and has been earmarked as a priority target this off-season, according to Foot Mercato via ESPN.

Sky Sports also claim that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is someone who has been identified to spearhead Manchester United's attack, though a bid for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is unlikely.

Ten Hag will be keen to see if he can build a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season and Manchester United fans will be pleased to see that their club are taking a proactive approach in the transfer market.