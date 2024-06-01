Manchester United have been tipped to make an astonishing move this summer as they look to begin life under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership with a bang.

Red Devils transfer news

Despite recent reports that there may only be shoestring budget at Old Trafford this summer for any manager following their eighth placed Premier League finish, finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested that more may be available than the measly £35m claimed.

There is certainly the need for plenty of spending, but more importantly plenty of smart spending. The Red Devils are a shell of their former side and if they are aiming to catch the sides above them then savvy additions will be needed.

Michael Olise is one name that has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford amid reports that there is a £60m price tag on the head of the Crystal Palace man, who has scored three times in three starts when facing the Red Devils.

There is also the need to add fresh faces in defence, with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both of out contract this summer, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be down to the final 12 months in their respective deals and Lisandro Martinez saw injuries restrict him to just nine Premier League starts last campaign.

Manchester United's centre-back options as it stands Player Contract until Willy Kambwala 2025 Lisandro Martinez 2027 Harry Maguire 2025 Victor Lindelof 2025

They have been strongly linked with a move for England youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton are thought to be holding out for a fee in the region of £70m to sanction a deal, while the likes of Barcelona pair Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have also both been mooted as options as well as young defender Dean Huijsen. Now, a new name has been thrown into the mix.

Report claims Man Utd most likely destination for Benfica star

That comes in the shape of Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva, who Manchester United have reportedly been scouting "almost every week".

Now fresh insight has been forthcoming via a report from Portugal, which claims that though PSG and Real Madrid have both previously shown interest in the 20-year-old defender, it is Manchester United who are "more likely" to "take a step ahead" when it comes to signing the centre-back this summer were he to leave Benfica.

Any deal wouldn't be cheap though; the defender has a release clause in his contract set at 100m euros (£85m) and though Benfica are not expecting that to be triggered, the report goes onto claim that the "expectation is to receive offers that get close to that" all-in, which could include some substantial performance bonuses.

As a result, a move seems unlikely given Manchester United's desire to sign Branthwaite unless a deal for the Everton man cannot be struck. Should that prove the case, Silva may be an excellent alternative for Ten Hag's side.