Almost everyone involved with Manchester United has split the opinions of the fanbase this season, including boss Erik ten Hag.

However, there’s not an individual who people love or loathe more than Casemiro, who’s set to be out the door in the summer.

Regardless of whether his performances have been underwhelming or concerning, he still remains the first-choice partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

But that will no longer be the case next season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Red Devils targeting a new midfielder in the summer.

Man United will sign a midfielder this summer

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Man United have reignited their interest in Andre of Fluminense who is said to be a 'concrete' target.

The Brazilian is potentially seen as a more attainable signing than Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes, who’s set to be at the centre of a transfer battle in the summer.

It’s reported that a fee of around £26m could be sufficient to sign the midfielder, but the Brazilian side will attempt to earn £10m more if possible.

Last summer, the Brazilian was viewed as a replacement for Casemiro, and that’s exactly what he would become this time around if he does join.

Related Man Utd in pole position to sign "brilliant" McTominay upgrade The Man United target has scored more goals than Bruno Fernandes this season.

Why Andre would be an upgrade on Casemiro

Just like last season, Casemiro has been a constant at the heart of the Man United midfield, playing 18 Premier League matches and starting all but one since he returned from injury in January.

However, as each game goes by, it seems that more and more people are beginning to notice the clear decline in performance of Casemiro, with football creator Liam Canning stating that he’s “10 yards off the pace.”

The 32-year-old has particularly struggled to keep up with the speed of the Premier League, often being brushed aside with ease, which has caused Ten Hag plenty of headaches this season.

This is where Andre comes into the picture, a 22-year-old engine who has all the attributes to thrive in England, and particularly at Man United alongside Mainoo.

Andre vs Casemiro League Stats Stats (per game) Andre Casemiro Pass accuracy 95% 83% Touches 92.4 64.7 Accurate passes (Opposition half) 33.6 19 Possession lost 6.5 10.6 Tackles 1.8 3 Dribbled past 0.7 2.2 Balls recovered 6.9 5.1 Duels won 5 5.3 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table, the number seven almost wipes the floor with Casemiro based on the statistics from their respective leagues, and although the Brazilian Serie A has nowhere near the quality of the Premier League, it helps showcase their profiles.

Firstly, the biggest difference between the two is Andre’s far superior ability on the ball and technique, which is simply displayed by the pass accuracy and number of touches.

This particular weakness of Casemiro’s game has caused United plenty of issues this season, as his clumsy approach in possession often prevents the team from controlling the game.

Furthermore, the “high-quality” star, as per Football Scout Jacek Kulig, is extremely difficult to bypass in the midfield due to his ability to be proactive, cover ground with ease, and win his individual battles, particularly highlighted by his balls recovered, dribbled past, and duels won.

On top of the statistics, Andre would bring defensive tenacity, press resistance, energy, and an excellent passing range to the United midfield, as per Kulig, which they’ve lacked all season.

Overall, it’s quite clear that Andre would be a significant upgrade on Casemiro, whose time at Old Trafford is surely coming to an end very soon.