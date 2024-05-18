Following a difficult season during the 2023/24 campaign, Manchester United are set for yet another rebuild this summer under the new INEOS regime. That could well start from the manager, with talk of Erik ten Hag leaving the club still floating around. However, there is set to be a big shake-up of the squad.

As per Mark Ogden of ESPN, the Red Devils’ budget this summer will be a “net spend of £100 million”. With that in mind, United’s transfer business must be sensible in order to not overspend as they have been guilty of doing in the past.

Raphael Varane has already announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all potential outgoings from the Premier League side once the transfer window opens in a month.

In terms of incomings, Michael Olise has been named as one of the Red Devil’s biggest targets this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Crystal Palace winger has a release clause worth around £60m, which United could well activate.

Due to injury issues for both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw this season, left-back could also be a priority position in which United look to buy players. With several potential targets being named, there is one man who could be a front-runner to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Man Utd looking to sign Premier League defender

The man whom United are reportedly targeting at left-back this summer is Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. The Red Devils have had previous interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion man, which they have reignited this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, United are looking into the constraints of a deal for the Spaniard and while 'there are no active talks ongoing at the moment', his situation is 'one to keep an eye on in the coming months'.

Ten Hag’s side are not thought to be the only Premier League club interested in signing Cucurella. The report explains there are 'multiple clubs including Aston Villa' who are thought to be interested in securing the 25-year-old’s signature.

Whilst there is yet to be a quoted price for Cucurella this summer, a good way to see what he could cost is using the valuation tool from CIES Football Observatory. According to that source, the Spaniard is valued at £25.8m, which is more than both Shaw and Malacia, who are worth £12.9m and £8.6m respectively.

How Cucurella fits in at Man Utd

Cucurella’s time at Stamford Bridge has been a mixed bag so far. He joined for a fee of around £60m from Brighton in 2022 but has been in and out of the team under four different managers, never really locking down a starting spot. He is also Chelsea's seventh-highest earner according to Caplogy, earning £175k-per-week.

The 25-year-old has made 58 appearances for the Blues so far but has only managed four assists, as well as a single goal which came in the FA Cup against Leicester City this season, a campaign where he has made 25 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino.

One of Cucurella’s toughest games in a Chelsea shirt so far came against Manchester United this season at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard came directly up against Antony, who completed six out of the seven dribbles he attempted that day, as per Statman Dave. As the football statistician explained, Antony “had Cucurella on toast” that evening.

With that being said, Cucurella’s numbers are not too dissimilar to Diogo Dalot’s stats, as per FBref's similar players model, whom many might consider United’s player of the season - dubbed the club's "most consistent player" by Patrice Evra.

According to FBref, per 90 minutes Cucurella averages 1.86 tackles won compared to Dalot’s 1.43 tackles won, and 1.12 interceptions compared to Dalot’s 1.05.

However, on the ball, Dalot’s stats do stack up slightly better compared to the Spaniard’s numbers. Per 90 minutes, the Portugal international averages 1.22 final third carries and 3.06 final third passes, compared to Cucurella’s 0.80 final third carries and 2.55 final third passes.

Cucurella vs Dalot compared Stat (per 90) Cucurella Dalot Tackles won 1.86 1.43 Interceptions 1.12 1.05 Final third carries 0.80 1.22 Final third passes 2.55 3.06 Stats from FBref

Another selling point of Cucurella is the fact that he has not solely played at left-back. Under Pochettino this season, he has played both left-back and right-back, although he has also slotted in a left centre-back in a back three during his time at Chelsea.

For the right price, this could certainly be a smart deal for United to complete. However, if Chelsea want to recoup much of the £60m fee that they spent on Cucurella, perhaps the Red Devils are better looking elsewhere, given the minimal amount of money they have to spend this summer.