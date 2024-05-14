Truth be told, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have a gigantic task on their hands this summer as they look to return Manchester United to their glory days.

This season simply hasn’t been good enough under Erik ten Hag, with the team conceding their highest total goals since 1971 with 82.

Huge decisions will be made by the new ownership, with the manager spot under threat and plenty of players set to be sent packing.

A cultural shift is needed at Old Trafford, and Ratcliffe will look to begin by signing young talent for lesser fees, a complete change from the recent overpaying for mediocre profiles.

Man Utd’s search for youthful star

According to a report from the Northern Echo this week, Man United are lining up a bid for Sunderland’s Chris Rigg.

At just 16 years old, the Black Cat is yet to sign his first professional contract at the club, but Sunderland are hoping that he opts to continue his development at the club.

The report mentions that Manchester United “are poised to make the strongest move for Rigg,” but the potential fee is unknown.

However, the Red Devils won’t be alone in their pursuit of the wonderkid, with the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring him.

Imagine Rigg and Mainoo

Ratcliffe will be absolutely thrilled to have Kobbie Mainoo already in his squad, who has taken his opportunity in the first team and become undroppable.

Since his Man United debut in November, the 19-year-old has started a further 21 Premier League games, scoring two goals, running the show from midfield and being handed his England debut by Gareth Southgate. Impressive work indeed.

Not just has the number 37’s quality, maturity and confidence been rewarded by his country, but a new contract is also reportedly in the works to keep the superstar at the club for the foreseeable future.

It’s clear that Ratcliffe looks set to plan ahead to ensure long-term success at the club by signing Rigg, who could thrive at the heart of the Red Devils midfield for years to come alongside Mainoo.

As you can see by the table below showcasing Rigg’s performance against Leicester City earlier this season, it’s extremely clear that the teenager has a vast skill set. He notably won seven of his eight duels and completed all three of his dribbles.

Rigg vs Leicester City Stats Rigg Minutes 82 Shots 2 Successful dribbles 3/3 Touches 43 Key passes 1 Tackles 2 Duels won 7/8 Via Sofascore

Therefore, the “wonderful” ace, as dubbed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, has already proven that he can hold his own against top players, which is extremely impressive for a 16-year-old.

Despite being so inexperienced, the number 31 has featured 21 times in the Championship this season, with an average of 38 minutes per game. However, although he’s had limited minutes, it’s obvious that Rigg has the potential to be a special player, with Richard Amofa of the Athletic saying that he’s "going right to the very top."

The Sunderland academy star is a versatile midfielder who can play out wide or more centrally due to his technical class and ability to work relentlessly off the ball, as shown by his two tackles and 43 touches in that clash with the Foxes.

Yet what makes Rigg even more remarkable is the fact that he can impact the game in the final third, whether that be via his silky dribbling, vision, or serving as a direct threat himself, as displayed via his successful dribbles, shots, and one key pass.

To conclude, the potential of having both Rigg and Mainoo on the same side for the foreseeable future is extremely exciting, and it would certainly be a sign of intent from Ratcliffe.