Manchester United’s attack over the last few years has been extremely unbalanced in terms of quality and output.

The left has been occupied mainly by Marcus Rashford, who, despite being heavily criticised recently, has always scored goals.

However, the right-wing role has often been vacated, and last summer, Erik ten Hag looked to have finally solved that issue when signing Antony from Ajax.

Obviously, the Brazilian hasn’t quite reached the heights expected, and therefore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will once again attempt to finally find a long-term suitor to the right of the frontline.

Man United are desperate for a new right winger

According to a report from ESPN, via Football365, Man United are interested in signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The French winger is currently the favourite to replace Antony this summer after starring for the Eagles.

It’s reported that Olise would rather join the Red Devils over Liverpool, which would already make him a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

That said, for United to get their hands on the winger, they will have to pay his £60m release clause, which only becomes valid at the end of the season.

Why Olise would be a huge upgrade on Antony

It’s a well-known fact that Antony has underperformed heavily this season, with the player visibly lacking confidence and struggling to impact the game whatsoever.

To sum up his campaign briefly, the former Ajax superstar has zero goals and just one assist in 25 Premier League matches, which is simply not good enough for a player who cost a staggering £82m.

Yet on the other hand, when Olise is on the field, Palace are a completely different side that look far more dangerous in the final third.

The 22-year-old forward is the definition of a game-changer, and his statistics from this season speak for themselves having scored six goals and provided three assists in just nine starts, an absolutely incredible return.

Antony vs Olise 23/24 PL Stats Stats Antony Olise Goals 0 6 Assists 1 3 Key passes* 0.7 1.9 Shots* 1.2 2.5 Successful dribbles* 0.9 2.3 Fouls won* 1 2.3 Via Sofascore *= per game

As you can see by the table above showing their average statistics this season in the Premier League, Olise wipes the floor with United’s number 21.

The fact that the former Reading gem can perform to these standards in a relatively average Palace side is admirable, but just imagine what he could do alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

Output is without a doubt the most important aspect of football for an attacker, and it’s clear that Olise can not only find the back of the net but also act as a source of creativity, as shown by his assists and key passes.

Although it’s not exactly the most flamboyant of statistics, Olise’s fouls won statistic being much higher than Antony’s also highlights how much more difficult it is for defenders to play against each winger.

In all honesty, it’s simple: Olise is far more dangerous than Antony and he would be a huge upgrade. It's also not a surprise that his former boss Roy Hodgson labelled him an “enormous talent.”

At just 22 years of age, United wouldn’t just be buying Olise for his current quality but also for the potential he has yet to reach, and there aren't many better players on the market for £60m.