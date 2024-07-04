Manchester United’s 2023/24 season did not quite go to plan. Despite winning silverware, their poor performances domestically and in the Champions League almost cost Erik ten Hag his job in charge of the Red Devils. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to keep him at the helm, and he seems set to get a new contract soon.

In the Premier League, United came eighth in the table, finishing eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth place, who claimed the final Champions League spot. United’s disappointing season was summed up by the fact that they ended on a goal difference of negative one.

However, the Red Devils did win the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final. They have goals from academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to thank for bringing the trophy back to the red side of Manchester.

In the Champions League, United finished rock bottom of the group, and the 15 goals they conceded in the group stage was the most by a Premier League side at that stage of the competition.

Now, with the new season drawing near and the transfer window open, United could turn to a former player to help them climb back up the Premier League table and improve their standings in Europe.

Man Utd target Serie A striker

The player in question here is Chelsea and Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku, who had a spell at United between 2017 and 2019. He spent the last season on loan at Italian side Roma and is certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, United are “on the trail” of Lukaku if a move for their primary centre-forward target Joshua Zirkzee falls through, or they are beaten to his signature by another club.

However, United would not be the only side who are in for Lukaku this summer. Ironically, the other potential destination for Zirkzee, AC Milan, are also eyeing up the Belgian, should they miss out on the Bologna striker. Napoli are the other side interested in Lukaku, with their new manager Antonio Conte hoping to add to his depth up front, regardless of Victor Osimhen’s future.

In terms of a price for their former striker, Chelsea are thought to be demanding a fee of around £34m for the Belgian. This is not a fee Roma are prepared to pay, which has opened the door for United, as well as Milan and Napoli, to make their move.

Why Lukaku would be a good signing

It is fair to say that Lukaku’s first spell at Old Trafford was a mixed bag. Whilst his goalscoring record was not the worst on paper, with 42 goals and 12 assists in 96 games, for the fee they paid, United fans will no doubt have expected a lot more. Lukaku cost the Red Devils £75m from Everton back in 2017.

Since leaving United, Lukaku has gone through phases of being clinical, whilst also having periods of struggling to find the back of the net. He was superb for Inter, the club United sold him to, before returning to Chelsea, where he struggled, with Inter taking him back on loan. He helped his side reach the Champions League final, before burning his bridges at the Stadio Guiseppe Miazza and joining Roma on loan during the 2023/24 season.

Lukaku top-flight record since leaving Man Utd in 2019 Season Club Games Goals Assists 2019/20 Inter 36 23 2 2020/21 Inter 36 24 10 2021/22 Chelsea 26 8 0 2022/23 Inter 25 10 6 2023/24 Roma 32 13 3 Stats from Transfermarkt

As an alternative signing to Zirkzee, Lukaku could be a shrewd piece of business for United. By signing the Dutchman, they would be adding a talented young striker to the squad, who is a very different profile to Rasmus Hojlund, but will demand lots of game time and be someone who the Dane might not be able to learn as much from.

However, from signing Lukaku, United would be adding an experienced veteran of the Premier League to their squad, who even scored a hat-trick in Sir Alex Ferguson's last-ever game as United manager, for West Brom.

He is a striker who would be able to help improve Hojlund’s game, with the young attacker able to learn from him, and Lukaku may not be quite as fussed if he is not in the starting lineup every week.

Lukaku is still a clinical striker, and his instinct in the penalty box is still very impressive. His time at Euro 2024 showed just how good his penalty box movement can be, with the striker getting into plenty of good positions, despite a frustrating tournament where he failed to find the net.

Zirkzee would still be an excellent signing for the Red Devils; he scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 34 Serie A matches. He is a fantastic link-up striker, who is comfortable at dropping deeper and facilitating the wingers, before making forward runs. The Bologna man could add a unique dynamic to the Old Trafford side which has been lost since Anthony Martial left the club.

With that being said, signing Lukaku for the same price, which might not stunt Hojlund’s development as much, whilst also bringing in a striker who still knows where the back of the net is, might well be better business.

He is clearly highly thought of. Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel called the Belgian “world-class” during his second spell at Stamford Bridge. During his time at United, Marcus Rashford hailed the fact he "always wants to better himself", which as a result "pushes others to be better".

Lukaku’s first spell at United had its bumps in the road and ended trophyless, but perhaps it is time to return to Old Trafford and look to right those wrongs under Ten Hag.