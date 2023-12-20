Manchester United picked up an impressive point at Anfield last weekend as they held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw, which puts the Red Devils in seventh place in the Premier League.

That was the first time since January that Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to score at home, with poor finishing and heroic defending allowing the visitors to get a result.

However, Erik ten Hag’s biggest issue is still in front of goal, with United scoring just 18 goals in 17 matches. With that in mind, the boss may look to the transfer market to secure a new forward.

Man Utd transfers latest – Mauro Icardi

According to Football Transfers, Man United are interested in signing Argentine Mauro Icardi, who rather embarrassed Andre Onana when Galatasaray recently won at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Indeed, the striker scored a delightful strike against the Red Devils, racing through on goal before sitting the United 'keeper down and cooly dinking it over his head.

It is rumoured that Icardi is intrigued by the prospect of joining the English club, and he would be willing to move to Manchester. The deal would be a loan until the end of the season, with a potential option to buy clause.

How Mauro Icardi could transform United's attack

At 30 years of age, Icardi is still performing at a relatively high level, as shown by his 12 goals and five assists in 15 Turkish Super Lig appearances this season.

The ex-Inter star is the focal point of Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray, and his move away from PSG has provided him with an opportunity to regain his form and confidence.

The 5 foot 11 attacker is the typical centre-forward player, a fox in the box who focuses on only putting the ball in the back of the net. He is a composed, experienced finisher who has excellent movement and a proactive approach. The Argentine has previously been labelled a “goal machine” by Jonathan Johnson of CBS Sports Golazo, which is exactly what United need.

The Red Devils have been rather shocking in front of goal to date this term, with a mixture of missed opportunities, a lack of confidence, and minimal supply costing the side dearly. Ten Hag did address this issue in the summer, signing Rasmus Hojlund for a large fee, but the young Dane has struggled to adapt, scoring zero goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is United’s top scorer in the league this season, with 80% of his goals coming in two matches, suggesting Ten Hag certainly needs more firepower. Indeed, this is how Icardi compares to the Red Devil’s top scorers in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Icardi's Super Lig goals vs Man Utd top scorers Player Matches Goals Icardi 15 12 McTominay 14 5 Fernandes 16 3 Rashford 16 2 Dalot 16 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Icardi wipes the floor with all of United’s attackers with his clinical nature. He would bring goals and experience to the striker role at Old Trafford, although the move seems like a short-term fix to a much bigger issue, and we saw how that was unsuccessful last season with the loans of Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer.

Overall, this move could work out to be successful should it lift the burden from Hojlund, but a permanent deal for a slightly younger forward should be the ultimate way forward.