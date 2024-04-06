A "world-class" Manchester United player could now miss his side's crucial Premier League meeting this weekend through a knock, as the Red Devils' injury woes go from bad to worse.

Man Utd injury news

The Red Devils have a chance to dent their biggest rivals' title hopes on Sunday afternoon, having already knocked them out of the FA Cup last month. Thursday's 4-3 defeat at Chelsea saw them capitulate in stoppage time, however, so confidence is fairly low heading into the game against the Reds.

Not only that, but United's injury problems show no sign of easing, with both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans forced off at Stamford Bridge, joining the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial on the sidelines.

For all of Erik ten Hag's struggles this season, injuries can be used as an excuse for his team falling well short of expectations, with so many key figures unavailable at different points in the campaign, especially in defence.

With Sunday's visit of Liverpool looming, it now looks as though the Red Devils could have yet another influential figure in the treatment room, acting as a big concern.

"World-class" Man Utd star could miss Liverpool

Taking to X, injury expert Ben Dinnery claimed that Casemiro is a doubt for Liverpool's clash with Manchester United, picking up a new knock this week:

"Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be sidelined for at least a month, but Ten Hag said it was too early to know the extent of the injuries suffered by Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans after they were forced off at Stamford Bridge. Willy Kambwala and Harry Maguire could be paired centrally. Casemiro will also be checked after picking up a knock."

Casemiro may be an ageing figure these days, not necessarily proving to be the physical force he was at Real Madrid, but not having him on the pitch to face Liverpool would be a significant blow.

The 32-year-old has so much experience down the years, playing in endless El Clasicos, and that nous is needed is what could be a high-octane and pressurised fixture this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' comments on the Brazilian sum up his class: "Casemiro is a world-class player. He’s calm, he has quality. Thankfully for us, he’s suspended. He’s given them a stabilising effect. Erik (ten Hag) and his team, they’ve given them good organisation."

The hope is that he manages to shake off his knock and be passed fit for the Liverpool game, but if not, a midfield of Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes looks most likely, which arguably lacks a proper holding midfielder but does at least possess plenty of energy.

Not only will Casemiro's defensive work be missed, but he also has a penchant for chipping in with important goals, netting 12 times in 74 appearances for United. It would be just like him to deliver, given his big-game pedigree.