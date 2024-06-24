Manchester United are entering a crucial transfer window this summer, having finished eighth in the Premier League last season, before saving their European hopes by winning the FA Cup to gain qualification to the Europa League.

However, with the decision to stick with Erik ten Hag, the new owners will now look to bolster his squad in order to see a significant improvement this season.

One area of interest for United is the midfield, finding a suitable partner for the extremely talented teenager Kobbie Mainoo, with Casemiro missing for large parts of last season due to injury, and questions being asked about his ability to cover the necessary ground.

Manchester United transfer news

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Manchester United are looking to replace the likes of Casemiro and Eriksen in midfield this summer, and are said to appreciate Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old only has one year left on his deal, and according to these reports, he doesn't seem any closer to signing a new deal with the German giants. Previous reports have suggested he could cost around £51m.

Kimmich could be the perfect replacement for Casemiro, bringing that elite level needed in the Premier League to orchestrate in midfield, whilst still having the top-end experience to help nurture the young and talented Mainoo.

How Kimmich compares to Casemiro

Casemiro's defensive action numbers still read impressively, with 3.23 blocks, 3.14 clearances, 3.73 tackles and 1.76 aerials won per 90. To compare that with Kimmich, he makes 1.13 blocks, 1.22 clearances, 1.88 tackles, and wins 0.28 aerial per 90.

These stats are slightly deceiving though on Kimmich's part, as he often plays at right back for club and country, rather than in that defensive number six role everyone knows he is capable of.

Defensive action output isn't where Casemiro's frailties lie, but instead, it is his lack of mobility as he gets older. The 32-year-old suffered an injury keeping him out for 17 games last season, and since returning, questions have been asked about his ability to cover the ground necessary in a Ten-Hag side.

However, Kimmich continues to show his ability to cover ground, getting up and down on the right-hand side for Bayern, and pressing intensely at international level for Julian Nagelsmann's Germany side.

But this isn't the only factor for the interest in Kimmich, as he exceeds Casemiro's metrics quite drastically on the ball too, attempting 88.95 passes per 90 minutes, and making 8.73 progressive passes per 90. Compared to Casemiro who only attempts 63.69 passes per 90, and makes 5.15 progressive passes per 90, it's night and day.

Kimmich's ability to orchestrate in midfield, break the lines with his passing and take the ball under pressure would improve the overall structure for Manchester United, whilst also giving Kobbie Mainoo more license further up the pitch.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho has even labelled Kimmich "absolutely phenomenal" in the past, praising his high level of football intelligence.

This would make the German an ideal addition to Ten-Hag's United side, adding an extremely experienced player to replace other veterans, but also improving the overall quality of the side, and balance for others to excel.