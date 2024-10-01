Manchester United are looking to beat some of their Premier League rivals to the signature of a top performing defender by accelerating their transfer plans and testing the resolve of his current club, according to a new report.

Related Former Man Utd chief scout says INEOS have Erik ten Hag replacement ready Erik ten Hag is under growing pressure and INEOS may look to replace him with a surprise choice.

Man Utd transfer news

Given how the season has started for the Red Devils, supporters will have more important things on their minds than transfer news. But it appears that while the club’s hierarchy takes their time deciding Erik ten Hag’s future, they are also looking at potential players they could recruit in 2025.

According to a recent report, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has emerged on the Old Trafford radar, as the club still looks to bolster their defensive options. The defender was chased by Newcastle United during the summer but remained in South London, and it now seems that United could look to sign the England centre-back, despite adding Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to the squad recently.

As well as looking to sign Guehi, Man United may also be in the market for a new goalkeeper, as a report claims that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin. As well as United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the shot-stopper. The Premier League side already have a number one in Andre Onana, but they may want to add a bit more competition in that area of the pitch.

Man Utd looking to beat Liverpool in battle for £40m player

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United are looking to accelerate their pursuit of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson so they can beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing. The report states that the Premier League side are looking to progress their plans quickly to sign a new left-back and have had Robinson on their list for some time. They are apparently considering testing Fulham's resolve next year, presumably meaning a formal bid is in the offing.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the USA international, and they are both planning to make offers in 2025, which means United face a battle to secure the transfer. Robinson, who was labelled as “insane" by football analyst Ben Mattison, still has four years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, meaning Fulham are also in a good position when it comes to negotiating a transfer.

This update goes on to add that United are unlikely to be willing to meet Fulham’s £40 million demands for the player, but his experience in the Premier League makes him a major attraction so perhaps more injury troubles for Luke Shaw could change that stance.

Antonee Robinson's Fulham stats Apps 157 Goals 3 Assists 14

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in the left-back area as injury concerns still loom over both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.