Setting their sights on the future, Manchester United are reportedly looking to beat Newcastle United in the race to sign a rising star for Erik ten Hag in this summer's transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

Even without any confirmed arrivals as of yet, it's been a hectic start to the summer for the Red Devils, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eventually deciding to keep hold of Ten Hag rather than look towards the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate. Now, in some twist, the Dutchman is reportedly close to putting pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford, as per Fabrizio Romano.

With Ten Hag's future almost sealed, reports suggest that Ratcliffe has now turned his attention towards potential incomings, including one player who the Red Devils must beat Newcastle United to sign this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are looking to beat Newcastle to sign Yahya Idrissi-Regragui from Chelsea's academy in the coming months. The Blues are, however, reportedly keen to tie the 16-year-old down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge in order to fend off interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

The Premier League saw just what Manchester United's academy can offer last season, as Kobbie Mainoo emerged to become one of few bright sparks in a campaign to forget. Now, Idrissi-Regragui could complete a move to take a similar path, before eventually even partnering Mainoo in midfield.

"Wonderkid" Idrissi-Regragui can follow Mainoo path

Mainoo's recent rise has been quite the watch. From United's academy to then being thrown into Ten Hag's side as the unlikely solution to their midfield problems, the midfielder was called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, in which he could still have an important role to play. If any young player at Old Trafford wanted a path to follow, then they should look straight towards the 19-year-old.

Described as a "wonderkid" by The Daily Mail, Idrissi-Regragui certainly has a decision to make this summer when it comes to signing his first professional contract. The young attacking midfielder isn't short on options either, given the interest of Manchester United and Newcastle.

It's those at Old Trafford who will hope to put together the most convincing pitch, however, by using the likes of Mainoo as the perfect example of what they can offer young players. Whilst they have struggled to return to the top of English football in the last 11 years, United, to their credit, have consistently awarded academy graduates with opportunities.