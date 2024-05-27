Even though Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to FA Cup success, his status as manager is still unknown.

The former Ajax manager wasn’t exactly phased when questioned about his future, as he believes there’s no reason for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to move him on.

However, the Red Devils will naturally be preparing ahead in the event that Ten Hag does depart, with a decision reportedly set to be made in the next week.

That said, one option for the Red Devils could actually be a downgrade for INEOS and Co.

Man Utd’s search for a new manager

According to journalist Christian Falk, Man United have put Thomas Frank on their list of Ten Hag successors.

The journalist took to X to state that contact has been made between the Manchester club and the Danish manager.

Frank is currently the manager of Brentford, and he has other potential destinations in the pipeline, which suggests he could be on the move this summer.

One of those is Chelsea, who have had meetings with the Bees boss, but their move for the 50-year-old is now unlikely with Enzo Maresca likely to take charge.

Why Man Utd must avoid hiring Frank

Having earned promotion and cemented Brentford as a Premier League club on a small budget, Frank is widely respected as a manager, with pundit Troy Deeney even calling him “outstanding.”

To support just how fantastic of a job he’s done at the Bees, last season they were just two points off achieving European football, finishing in ninth place.

However, without Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo for most of the season, his side - which tends to operate in a 4-3-3 - and style of play have suffered, as they ultimately finished 16th.

This is eight places below where United finished under Ten Hag, but as you can see, the overall statistics prove that he would be a downgrade on the Dutch manager, even despite the Red Devils' torrid campaign.

Man Utd vs Brentford 23/24 PL Stats Stats Man Utd Brentford Wins 18 10 Goals scored 57 56 Goals conceded 58 65 Clean sheets 9 7 Shots (per game) 14.5 12.4 Possession 50.5% 45% Via Sofascore

As displayed above, there isn’t a statistic in the table that suggests that Ratcliffe should ditch Ten Hag and appoint Frank, even if the Red Devils have been completely underwhelming.

Hiring Frank comes with plenty of risks, given that he’s a manager who’s not accustomed to the amount of criticism that he’d receive if he were the boss at Old Trafford.

It’s one of the most scrutinised jobs in world football, where quality, attacking football, and trophies simply have to be delivered each year.

Although the football under Ten Hag this season has been poor, there’s no debating that he knows how to win trophies, a feat that Frank has yet to prove. The only success he has tasted yet as a manager is winning promotion from the Championship.

The current United boss has continuously mentioned that he’s undertaking a project, so to rip up his hard work and start again for Frank, who’s inexperienced at the top of the game, has plenty of risks attached.

In no way whatsoever is Frank a poor manager; in fact, he’s done a simply sublime job, but is he really the man to take United to the next level? Arguably not.