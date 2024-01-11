Manchester United seem to have lost their identity under Erik ten Hag this season.

That is highlighted by their eighth position in the Premier League and the fact that their only chance of silverware is via the FA Cup having been dumped out of Europe in the group stages of the Champions League.

With that in mind, the Red Devils will be forced to dip into the transfer market as they look to improve their squad.

Man Utd transfers latest – Giorgio Scalvini

According to reports from France earlier this month via the Manchester Evening News, Man United are looking to sign Giorgio Scalvini.

It's suggested that advanced negotiations have taken place regarding the signing, one which may not come cheap for those at Old Trafford.

Indeed, a more recent report from one journalist has suggested that Atalanta will only allow the defender to leave for a fee of around £52m.

Therefore, unless the Red Devils offload some players this winter, a move in January is unlikely.

Scalvini’s style of play

There is no doubt that injuries and individuals letting the side down have cost Ten Hag dearly this season, with the boss unable to field his favoured XI once this season.

Therefore, the Dutch manager will look to sell those who lack availability, and he looks set to return to Atalanta as a source of incredible talent once again for a replacement. Rasmus Hojlund - a £72m addition - infamously swapped the Gewiss Stadium for Old Trafford in the summer, and Scalvini could now follow suit.

During his time at Atalanta, the 20-year-old has featured as a wide centre back in a back three. Despite being right-footed, he has also been deployed as a left-sided centre-back, but in recent weeks, he has shown that his standards do not drop if switched to the opposite side.

The Italian is a “dominant” defender, according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, and his statistics from the last year compared to fellow centre-backs across Europe’s top leagues support that description.

Scalvini's stats Stats (per 90) Scalvini Ranking in Europe Tackes 2.36 Top 7% Tackles won 1.41 Top 9% Dribblers challenged 1.87 Top 13% Interceptions 2.24 Top 2% Ball recoveries 6.93 Top 11% Aerials won 2.64 Top 25% Stats via FBref

As you can see, the Atalanta prospect is an absolute rock at the back, using his 6 foot 4 frame and intelligence to nullify the opposition in attack.

The Atalanta star is a dynamic centre-back who is comfortable when defending in channels and 1v1 scenarios, as highlighted by the player's tackling statistics. The current United central defenders struggle in that scenario in particular, with none of them having outstanding pace or athleticism, notably Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

With Ten Hag showing glimpses that he wishes to play with a high line in the future, Scalvini’s ability to read the game and defend proactively would make United much more difficult to breach, especially during transitions. The high ball recoveries and interceptions showcase the aforementioned qualities.

The defender is also comfortable dealing with crosses and long balls in the air, which would make him dominant in both penalty boxes, which is needed if partnering Lisandro Martinez due to the Argentine's lack of height for a centre-back.

Despite being so young, Scalvini is extremely mature for his age, and he has the potential to develop into an elite centre-half. Although the fee is rather steep, it is worth United taking a chance on the 20-year-old, who has already displayed his quality on one of Europe’s biggest stages, just like they did with Hojlund.