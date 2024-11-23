Manchester United have made an approach for a "spectacular" Champions League-winning player, according to a new transfer claim.

This weekend sees a momentous occasion take place for the Red Devils, with Ruben Amorim taking charge of his first game as manager, heralding the start of a new era at Old Trafford.

There is real hope that United may have finally found the right man to take them back to the top of the English game, with the 39-year-old such an impressive young boss who has thrived at Sporting CP. He gets started with a trip to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, which is a great chance to hit the ground running.

Away from Amorim, United continue to be linked with new signings, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani emerging as a target. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the current centre forward options at Old Trafford, but the former is still raw, and the latter has struggled to impress since arriving for Bologna in the summer.

The Red Devils are also reportedly the front-runners to sign Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande, as Amorim uses his influence to potentially reunite with him in the near future.

Man Utd make approach for "spectacular" star

According to an exciting report from Bernabeu Digital, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and have even made an approach for him.

The update states that the Red Devils have 'sent its interest to a member of Carlo Ancelotti's current squad' and his representatives are 'aware' of the interest, with the player flattered by it. A January move is seen as highly unlikely but not impossible, but there is hope of a summer switch coming to fruition.

Camavinga would be an outstanding signing by United if they were able to get a deal over the line, with the Frenchman one of the best young midfielders in Europe currently.

Still only 22 years of age, the £200k-per-week ace has already won the Champions League twice, as well as picking up two La Liga winners' medals, and Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer, describing him as a "spectacular" footballer.

Madrid will surely want to keep hold of such a prized asset, as they look to move into a new era without Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with Camavinga such an impressive performer, also being able to do a job at left-back.

Should the opportunity arise for United to snap him up, though, they should do all they can to bring him in, in what would be a massive piece of business by Dan Ashworth.

Camavinga possesses the technical class, fitness and versatility to be an instant key player for Amorim, and it will be interesting to see how things develop. As things stand, it is surely more likely that he will stay at Madrid, but he could see United as an exciting challenge under their new manager.