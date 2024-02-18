Ian Wright was left hugely impressed by one Manchester United player in their 2-1 win away to Luton Town, saying he catches his eye "every time" he watches him.

Man Utd win at Luton

The Red Devils were buoyed by Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, giving them further hope of sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

They faced a potentially taxing trip to Luton on Sunday afternoon, however, with the Hatters drawing at home to Liverpool earlier in the campaign, and also only losing in stoppage time against Arsenal.

United made an incredible start, as Rasmus Hojlunds's superb form continued with a first-minute effort, as he rounded the goalkeeper and finished well. The Dane then swiftly doubled his side's advantage with a clever chested effort, as the visitors threatened to run riot.

Luton didn't go away, however, as is often the norm with them, and Carlton Morris reduced the arrears before half-time, and both sides created chance after that.

In the end, United held on, though, much to the joy of the travelling fans at Kenilworth Road, as Erik ten Hag's side continue to enjoy a good run of results in the league.

Ian Wright stunned by Kobbie Mainoo

Taking to X during the game, Wright couldn't hide his admiration for Mainoo, following another mature performance in tough circumstances.

"Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him."

Mainoo really has been a revelation this season, coming into the side as a teenager but playing with an incredible amount of maturity, as Wright alludes to. He looks like a seasoned professional in the middle of the park, not only proving to be classy in possession but also shining in a defensive sense.

According to Sofascore, the United ace completed 88% of his passes against Luton, despite coming up against a physical Hatters side, and he also won five ground duels and made one interception, unfortunately picking up a yellow card for what was a perfect tackle.

On this evidence, Mainoo really should be pushing hard for a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, and manager Gareth Southgate certainly appears to be impressed with him, saying recently:

"He's doing brilliantly. I'm not certain he's necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He's quite a progressive player but he's had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward."

The Three Lions aren't exactly blessed with endless midfield options after obvious starters Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham - Jordan Henderson is now past his best and Kalvin Phillips has had a tough start to life on loan at West Ham - so Mainoo deserves to get the nod if he continues his current form.

Regardless of the England situation, it is clear that United have unearthed a true gem of a player - one who could be a major figure at Old Trafford for many years to come.