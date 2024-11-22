Attempting to make his mark, Ruben Amorim could reportedly get the chance to turn towards a familiar face, with Manchester United now leading the pack in pursuit of one big-money defender.

Man Utd transfer news

Recent rumours have unsurprisingly been coming thick and fast with Amorim set to take charge of his first Manchester United game this weekend. It's clear that INEOS must find the funds to back another manager after keeping hold of Erik ten Hag during the summer proved a costly error. Just who those reinforcements are remains to be seen, but reports have already indicated several options.

The likes of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona defender Jules Kounde have both emerged as reported targets in recent days with the former certainly a player who'd steal plenty of headlines at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner has become the main man at Inter Milan over the years, but as Rasmus Hoijlund and new man Joshua Zirkzee continue to struggle, he could solve the Red Devils' attacking issues. Meanwhile, those at Old Trafford could also welcome a defensive solution.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now the frontrunners in the race to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Club. The central defender won't come cheap though, given his hefty €80m (£67m) release clause.

Away from the transfer fee, however, United may not have any trouble in convincing Diomande to complete a move and are the main candidates ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle. In fact, Amorim could be the key to unlocking the deal, given that he worked with the defender during his time at Sporting.

Still just 20 years old, Diomande may solve the Red Devils' defensive problems for years to come amid previous reports he prefers Man Utd over Man City.

"Fantastic" Diomande would lead Amorim's backline

Likely changing to a back three, Amorim may need a wealth of patience when it comes to transitioning the current Manchester United backline. Whilst Harry Maguire has been successful at the heart of a back three in the past with England, question marks still remain over Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro; questions that Amorim may not have time to answer.

Instead, the former Sporting boss should reunite with Diomande and build the Red Devils' backline around the talented 20-year-old, who can become both the present and future of the club. Dubbed "fantastic" alongside fellow impressive defender Antonio Silva by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Diomande's rise is unlikely to come to a crashing halt anytime soon.

The one obstacle in the way will undoubtedly be his price tag, but if INEOS can raise the funds then reuniting Amorim with Diomande should certainly be on their list of priorities next summer.